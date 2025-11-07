Gaucher Returned to Phantoms
Published on November 6, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have returned forward Jacob Gaucher to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms according to General Manager Daniel Briere.
Gaucher, 24, is a right-handed center who has played in eight games with the Phantoms this season recording one goal with one assist. He played three games with the Flyers last week on his recent recall.
Gaucher tied Alexis Gendron for the team lead in goals last season with 20 scoring 20-18-38 in total. He signed an NHL contract with the Flyers on December 12, 2024 and made his NHL debut on February 2, 2025 against the Colorado Avalanche and played in four games with the Flyers last season. He has played in 137 career games with the Phantoms over parts of three seasons scoring 29-27-56.
The Lehigh Valley Phantoms return to PPL Center this Saturday hosting the Toronto Marlies on Phantoms Ballcap Night presented by Service Electric and also featuring a POstgame Skate with the Players from NM Insurance.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
