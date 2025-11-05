Preview: Phantoms at Islanders, Game 11

Published on November 5, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

TONIGHT - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms (6-3-1) have reached the end of the road. Or, at least, the end of the road trip. Tonight's game at the Bridgeport Islanders (3-5-1) is the finale of a five-game road trip and also the end of a busy stretch of eight ouf of nine away from home. The Phantoms have gone 2-1-1 on the road trip and are 4-2-1 away from PPL Center. This is Game 11 of the 2025-26 season and also the first of eight meetings between the Phantoms and Islanders.

LAST TIME - Cooper Marody (1st) scored the overtime-winning goal on a steal from goaltender Dylan Garand which he promptly stuffed into the vacated net as Lehigh Valley finished off the sweep in Hartford. Carl Grundstrom again came through with the clutch tying goal in the third period. Christian Kyrou got Lehigh Valley going with his first goal with his new team and then he set up Garrett Wilson's goal down low in the second period. Yaniv Perets was outstanding between the pipes with several breakaway saves in his first win with Lehigh Valley

TRANSACTIONS -

10/30/25 Del Aleksei Kolosov (G) - Recalled to PHI

10/30/25 Add Yaniv Perets (G) - Recalled by LV from Reading

10/30/25 Del Samu Tuomaala (F) - Traded to TEX

10/30/25 Add Christian Kyrou (D) - Acquired in Trade with TEX

10/30/25 Add Vincent Sevigny (D) - Signed to PTO (from Reading)

10/31/25 Del Jacob Gaucher (F) - Recalled to PHI

10/31/25 Add Emil Andrae (D) - Returned by PHI to LV

11/3/25 Del Emil Andrae (D) - Recalled to PHI

HOT START - Lehigh Valley's 6-3-1 mark after 10 games is the best for the team since the 2017-18 season (*). The franchise record is an 8-1-1 start by the Philadelphia Phantoms in the 2007-08 season.

Additionally, John Snowden's 6-3-1 mark in his first 10 games as a head coach is a new franchise record.

Lehigh Valley - Best Record After 10 Games

2017-18: 7-2-1

2025-26: 6-3-1

2016-17: 6-3-1

(*) Not including 6-2-2 record in the 2021 shortened season

Phantoms Franchise - Best Start After 10 Games for Head Coach

John Snowden (2025-26) 6-3-1

John Stevens (2000-01) 5-4-1

Greg Gilbert (2009-10) 5-4-1

Bill Barber (1996-97) 4-3-3

OVERTIME MANIA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms won back-to-back games in overtime for the sixth time in team history and they did it for just the third time ever on consecutive days. It was also the first time for Lehigh Valley to defeat the same team back-to-back in overtime. The Phantoms are 3-1 in games decided after regulation including 2-0 in OT and 1-1 in shootouts.

Lehigh Valley Record Book - Consecutive Overtime Wins

Nov 29-30, 2019 - T.J. Brennan vs WBS, Andy Welinski vs HFD

Dec 31-Jan 1, 2022 - Cal O'Reilly at UTC, Adam Clendening vs BRI

Feb 21-24, 2024 - Cooper Marody at WBS, Bobby Brink at CLT

Nov 9-13, 2024 - Rhett Gardner vs UTC, Olle Lycksell vs WBS

Nov 27-29, 2024 - Samu Tuomaala at HFD, Olle Lycksell vs HER

Oct 31-Nov1, 2025 - Lane Pederson at HFD, Cooper Marody at HFD

MILESTONES -

- Zayde Wisdom, 199 games with Phantoms

- Christian Kyrou, 99 pro games

- Tucker Robertson, 96 pro games

- Garrett Wilson, 894 pro games

- Garrett Wilson, 296 games with Phantoms (Lehigh Valley record)

- Carl Grundstrom 400th pro game (Oct 31, 2025 LV at HFD)

ROBERTSON REDEMPTION - Fourth-liner Tucker Robertson had vaulted to the top of the team in scoring posting 2-4-6 in just six games played and now rates second on the team behind Anthony Richard (2-5-7). The Toronto native had been a scratch for three consecutive games but returned to the lineup in fine fashion two weekends ago with back-to-back two-point games in a weekend series against the Hershey Bears. Earning his ice-time and keeping his spot in the lineup, Robertson had another two-point game on Friday at Hartford including the team's first goal of the game that started the comeback. Originally a fourth-round draft selection of the Seattle Kraken in 2022, Robertson was acquired by the Flyers on September 4, 2025 via a trade for J.R. Avon. He scored 4-5-9 last year in 38 games with the Coachella Valley Firebirds of the AHL and also played in 13 games in the ECHL with the Kansas City Mavericks. This season, he is again finding the scoring touch that was a hallmark of his Major Juniors career with the Peterborough Petes of the OHL where he posted back-to-back seasons of 81 points and 90 points as well as 41 goals and 36 goals.

BACK IN BRIDGEPORT - Bridgeport (3-5-1) is led by new head coach Rocky Thompson who was an assistant coach for the Philadelphia Flyers for the last three seasons. After a hideous last-place finish last year going 15-50-7, the Islanders appear to be fielding a more competitive team this season. Marshall Warren (2-4-6) has been outstanding in his second pro season after just four goals last year. Rookie Joey Larson (3-2-5) signed as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan State where he had been teammates with Lehigh Valley's Karsen Dorwart. Matthew Highmore (1-4-5) has 187 NHL games experience with Ottawa, Vancouver and Chicago. 36-year-old Chris Terry (0-1-1) is off to a slow start but is the active leader in AHL career scoring with 808 points and 330 goals is 11th all-time in points and 12th in goals. 30-year-old Marcus Hogberg (2-3-1, 2.35, .919) has 57 games of NHL experience with Ottawa and the New York Islanders and he joins former Phantom Parker Gahagen (1-2-0, 3.73, .869) as the team's goaltending tandem.

The Phantoms went 5-1-0 against Bridgeport last season including a record-setting 9-2 win at Bridgeport on January 29 with Zayde Wisdom scoring a hat trick. Olle Lycksell scored 5-2-7 against the Islanders last year.

SEASON SERIES vs. BRIDGEPORT

11/5/25 Away

12/19/25 Home

1/16/26 Home

1/19/26 Away

1/31/26 Home

2/7/26 Away

3/8/26 Away

4/11/26 Home

SCORING LEADERS

Phantoms Scoring Leaders

Anthony Richard 5-2-7

Tucker Robertson 2-4-6

Garrett Wilson 2-4-6

Karsen Dorwart 3-2-5

Zayde Wisdom 2-3-5

Alex Bump 2-3-5

Bridgeport Scoring Leaders

Marshall Warren 2-4-6

Hunter Drew 3-2-5

Joey Larson 3-2-5

Matthew Highmore 1-4-5

Cam Berg 3-1-4

Special Teams

LV PP 22.9%, 9th / 75.6%, 25th

BRI PP 8.8%, 31st / 80.8%, 18th

LOOKING AHEAD - Lehigh Valley is opening a three-game homestand this Saturday against the Toronto Marlies on Phantoms Ballcap Night from Service Electric Network and also featuring a Postgame Skate with the Phantoms players presented by NJM Insurance. The homestand continues on Friday, November 14 against the Springfield Thunderbirds and Saturday, November 15 taking on the Hershey Bears with our second annual Phan Con!







