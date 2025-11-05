Monsters Return Home to Honor Women in Hockey & Salute to Service

Published on November 5, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters return to Rocket Arena for a weekend of commemoration as they host the Providence Bruins for Women in Hockey Night on Friday, November 7, at 6:00 p.m. and Salute to Service on Saturday, November 8, at 1:00 p.m.

Friday, November 7 - Women in Hockey Night Women in Hockey Night will conclude a week-long celebration of women throughout the sport following Team USA and Team Canada's visit to Cleveland for the Rivalry Series game on Thursday night. The Monsters and Team USA joined together throughout the week for events in the community including a floor hockey clinic with over 60 girls, a themed on ice event for local athletes and a women's sports panel. Fans attending the Monsters game on Friday night will see purple inclusions throughout Rocket Arena including the curtain wall and a special Power Portal.

Courtney Perzan, Vice President of Team Business Services for the American Hockey League, will join the night for the VIP puck drop to recognize her efforts in growing the game and championing opportunities for women in sports. Perzan visits the team in Cleveland from the AHL offices in Massachusetts, where her team develops and recommends revenue-driving strategies, best practices and innovations to support teams across the league in the AHL's 90th anniversary season.

The night's 50/50 raffle, available in person and online, will benefit Cleveland Women's Hockey powered by Play Gap. The Monsters will also host guests from Girl Scout Troop 71257, women of the Monsters Hockey Club, and Humble Design- a Monsters Community Foundation grantee.

Center Ice, the official Team Shop of the Cleveland Monsters, will offer the Monsters Women's '47 Collection as the Item of the Game. The Item of the Game will be available while supplies last both in store and online at MonstersTeamShop.com.

Friday's nights game also marks another 1-2-3 Friday where fans can purchase $1 Coca-Cola products, $2 hot dogs and $3 Labatt Blue and other select beer specials.

Saturday, November 8 - Salute to Service The Monsters will host their annual Salute to Service game on Saturday featuring free tickets for military servicemembers with a valid Military ID. The concourse will be filled with opportunities to engage with veterans organizations and support servicepeople. Fans can help support local branches by purchasing individually wrapped supplies to fill care packages through the team's Amazon Wishlist and decorate boxes in the Deep End on the day of the game.

Reggie, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Monsters Puppy with a Purpose™ in partnership with America's VetDogs, will be available for a photo opportunity following the first period at the Social Zone. VetDogs provides training and placement of specialized service dogs to United States veterans, active-duty service members, and first responders with disabilities, all at no cost to individuals.

Representatives from Help2Veterans, Northeast Ohio Vet Fest, and the Soldiers & Sailors Monument will be on-site raising awareness for their current initiatives and resources. Dan Bahle, organizer of the Northeast Ohio Vet Fest, will help kickoff the night with the VIP Puck Drop.

Authentic specialty jerseys from the Monsters 2022-23 season's Salute to Service game will be available to purchase through DASH starting at 5:00 p.m. Saturday's 50/50 will benefit the Baldwin Wallace Student Veterans Organization which provides the necessary support in the areas of admission, financial aid, academic advising, career resources and certification of enrollment.

Center Ice, the official Team Shop of the Cleveland Monsters, will offer the Monsters Salute to Service Camo Collection, including hats and other wearables, as the Item of the Game. The Item of the Game will be available while supplies last both in store and online at MonstersTeamShop.com.

Saturday's game is the first in this year's series of Columbus Blue Jackets games presented by Re-Bath. On the ice, the team will be seen sporting newly designed Columbus Blue Jackets themed alternate jerseys and fans will be treated to theme enhancements including new Blue Jackets giveaways. Activations inspired by the Monsters' National Hockey League affiliate will begin with a Poster Giveaway from the Monsters Interskate 71 Series for the first 2015 fans, with the first poster featuring Zach Werenski. The opportunity to meet Stinger, the mascot for the Blue Jackets, will be on the concourse and across from Portal 12.

Fans can purchase replica Blue Jackets jerseys online now at monstersteamshop.com or in person starting on Saturday, November 8, at Center Ice at Rocket Arena, the official Team Shop of the Cleveland Monsters. 

The game is also the first Monsters Family Day presented by Jet Express, where kids can enjoy Monsters Kids Meals including a hot dog, a soda, and chips for only $7.50.







