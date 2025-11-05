Wranglers Roll Past Condors 6-1

Published on November 5, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







The Wranglers cruised to a 6-1 victory over the Bakersfield Condors at the Scotiabank Saddledome Sunday to sweep a two-game series.

Turner Ottenbreit, Hunter Brzustewicz, Aydar Suniev, Sam Morton, Dryden Hunt, and Matvei Gridin scored for the homeside.

The Condors struck first when Viljami Marjala converted on the powerplay, but Ottenbreit levelled the score with a blast from the left point, his first goal as a Wrangler, assisted by Nick Cicek.

Moments before the first intermission, Brzustewicz gave Calgary the lead, burying one with just four seconds left in the frame off a feed from Martin Frk.

Suniev extended the lead in the second, scooping up a loose puck and driving it past Connor Ingram, with Ottenbreit drawing the assist.

The Wranglers kept rolling in the third.

Morton finished off a slick give-and-go with Andrew Basha to make it 4-1.

Hunt added an empty-netter from Rory Kerins to extend the lead.

Gridin capped off the night with a quick back-handed effort, assisted by Morton, sealing a dominant performance at home.

"I thought the guys played really well tonight," said Head Coach Brett Sutter. "The last 40 (minutes) we got to our game and played right to the end. I'm really proud of them."

Stats Pack:

Turner Ottenbreit scored his first goal as a Wrangler

Hunter Brzustewicz leads Wranglers defencemen in points (8), goals (4), and assists (4)

William Strömgren leads the Wranglers in assists (8)







American Hockey League Stories from November 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.