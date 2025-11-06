Islanders Drop Home Contest to Phantoms, Lose 6-2

Published on November 5, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bridgeport Islanders News Release







Bridgeport, CT - The Bridgeport Islanders returned to Total Mortgage Arena for a midweek matchup against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, looking to build on Sunday's 2-1 shootout win over the Springfield Thunderbirds. After a power-play goal midway through the third period evened the score at two and gave the Islanders life, Lehigh Valley responded with three unanswered goals as the Islanders took the loss by a 6-2 score.

Lehigh Valley opened the scoring 5:43 into the first period, as Denver Barkey recovered a neutral-zone turnover and connected with Alex Bump, who broke free and beat Marcus Hogberg with a backhander for his third of the season.

Bridgeport generated several quality chances to start the second period and were rewarded at 5:46, when Chris Terry's one-timer from the right circle trickled past Carson Bjarnason to even the score at one. The goal was Terry's first of the season, tying him with Jeremy Colliton for second place on Bridgeport's all-time goals list with 77.

Lehigh Valley regained the lead at 15:52, as Hogberg turned aside Helge Grans' wraparound attempt, but the rebound found Cooper Marody on the far post, who tucked it in for his second of the year.

The Islanders continued to generate opportunities on the man advantage throughout the night, and their persistence paid off on their seventh power play. At 7:01 of the third period, Matthew Maggio's point shot was redirected in front by Matthew Highmore for his second goal of the season, tying the game at two.

Lehigh Valley responded quickly on a power play of its own, as Anthony Richard's one-timer at 8:29 restored the Phantoms' lead. The visitors added insurance at 11:51 when Barkey capitalized on a rush for his second of the night, and extended the advantage just 13 seconds later as Barkey set up Lane Pederson for a one-timer from the slot. Pederson added an empty-net goal at 16:12 to close the scoring.

Bridgeport visits Springfield on Friday at 7:05 p.m. before returning home for a Sound Tigers Saturday matchup against Springfield at 7 p.m. to conclude the home-and-home series. For ticket information, visit bridgeportislanders.com.







American Hockey League Stories from November 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.