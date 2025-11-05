Penguins Recall Maxim Pavlenko and Zach Gallant

Published on November 5, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have recalled goaltender Maxim Pavlenko and forward Zach Gallant from their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Pavlenko amassed a 3-1-0 record across the first four games of his ECHL career this season, posing a 3.47 goals against average and .889 save percentage in the process. In his latest start, the 23-year-old made a career-high 33 saves to spearhead Wheeling's come-from-behind, 3-2 overtime victory over the Norfolk Admirals on Nov. 2.

Pavlenko also notched a shootout win for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in his only game of preseason action. In 65 minutes of work, he made 17 saves and then denied all three shootout attempts to secure a 2-1 triumph for the Penguins in their annual 'Learn With Hockey' STEM & School Day game on Oct. 3.

Pavlenko, who hails from Pavlodor, Kazakhstan, backstopped his home country in seven games at the 2025 IIHF World Championship. He earned a 30-save win in his tournament debut, Kazakhstan's only victory of the 2025 competition. In his seven net appearances, Pavlenko went 1-4-0 with a 3.75 goals against average and .881 save percentage. Pavlenko played the previous two seasons in Russia's VHL, suiting up for HC Ryazan-VDV. In 32 games with Ryazan, Pavlenko earned a 9-16-1 record, 2.44 goals against average, .919 save percentage and two shutouts.

Gallant posted six points in five games with Wheeling to start the season, good for second on the Nailers. With five assists, he is also tied for most on the team.

The Penguins signed Gallant to a two-year American Hockey League contract on Mar. 13, 2025. He proceeded to gather two goals and three assists for five points in 12 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. A third-round draft pick (83rd overall) by the Detroit Red Wings in 2017, Gallant has 23 points (6G-17A) in 90 career AHL games spent with the Penguins and San Jose Barracuda.

The Oakville, Ontario native spent the past two seasons playing for McGill University. He generated 56 points (20G-36A) in 50 games at McGill, ranking fourth overall on the team in points in both 2023-24 (31) and 2024-25 (25). He also spent two years as the captain of the Peterborough Petes of the Ontario Hockey League. In his five seasons of junior hockey, the 6-foot-2 forward gathered 172 points (83G-89A) in 254 games with the Petes.

