Murashov Named AHL Goaltender of the Month

Published on November 4, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The American Hockey League announced today that Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins goaltender Sergei Murashov has been named the AHL Goaltender of the Month for October.

Murashov went 5-2-0 in seven starts during October, amassing a 1.73 goals against average, .931 save percentage and one shutout. His five victories are currently tied for second-most in the AHL.

The 21-year-old from Yaroslavl, Russia started the month by locking down with 23 saves in the Penguins' opening-night win over the Hartford Wolf Pack on Oct. 11. The only goal he surrendered in that 2-1 triumph was while Hartford was skating with an extra attacker.

The next week, he recorded back-to-back victories in visits to Hartford on Oct. 17 and Bridgeport on Oct. 18. He stymied the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and Charlotte Checkers on Oct. 22 and 24, respectively, to start the season on a five-game win streak.

Murashov received Howie' Hockey Tape AHL Player of the Week for his performances against Lehigh Valley and Charlotte, as he turned aside 51 of the 52 shots that he faced in those games and all 42 shots at five-on-five. His efforts in Charlotte secured him the second shutout of his AHL career, and from Oct. 22 to Oct. 29, Murashov went 123 minutes and 46 seconds without allowing a goal.

A fourth-round selection by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2022 NHL Draft, Murashov is 17-5-0 with a 2.36 GAA, a .918 save percentage and two shutouts in 23 career appearances for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Murashov is the 10th goalie in team history to be named AHL Goaltender of the Month, joining Dustin Tokarski, Filip Lindberg, Casey DeSmith, Brad Thiessen (x3), John Curry, Jeff Zatkoff, Peter Mannino, Eric Hartzell and Matt Murray (x2). Each of the Penguins' last three recipients of the award - Murashov, Tokarski (2022-23) and Lindberg (2021-22) - did so for their efforts in October.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tomorrow, Wednesday, Nov. 5, against the Toronto Marlies. Puck drop between the Pens and Marlies is slated for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

