Acrisure Arena Auto Sale Rolls into the Coachella Valley this Veterans Day Week

Published on November 4, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







PALM DESERT, CA - The first-ever Acrisure Arena Auto Sale is bringing Veterans Day savings to the Coachella Valley from Tuesday, November 11 through Sunday, November 16. The parking lot at Acrisure Arena will transform into the ultimate car-buying destination - featuring hundreds of new and used cars, trucks, EVs, and SUVs at unbeatable prices.

Drivers can take advantage of special Veterans Day savings, exclusive low-rate financing, and limited-time offers on a wide selection of makes and models. Whether you're looking for a reliable daily driver, a rugged truck, or a spacious SUV for the family, there's never been a better time to upgrade your ride.

"We're thrilled to bring this large-scale community event to Acrisure Arena," said John Page, Senior Vice President of Acrisure Arena and the Coachella Valley Firebirds. "It's a fun, accessible way for residents across the Valley to find incredible deals while celebrating Veterans Day weekend right here at the desert's premier entertainment venue."

Event Details:

What: Acrisure Arena Auto Sale

When: Tuesday, November 11 - Sunday, November 16, 2025

Where: Acrisure Arena Parking Lot, 75702 Varner Rd, Palm Desert, CA

Time: Open Daily from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

As part of Acrisure Arena's Veterans Day week celebration, all veterans and active-duty military members who test drive a vehicle during the Acrisure Arena Auto Sale will receive a free ticket to an upcoming Coachella Valley Firebirds' home game. Veterans can claim their complimentary ticket on-site after completing a test drive, valid for select Firebirds' home games during the 2025-26 season.







