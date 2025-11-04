IceHogs Players Growing Mustaches to Raise Money and Awareness for Men's Health

Rockford IceHogs players are uniting throughout the month of November to help raise money and awareness for men's health issues by growing mustaches as a part of the national Movember campaign. Over 15 IceHogs players have agreed to join the cause and will compete against players and teams from several other American Hockey League teams to see which team can raise the most money and claim the coveted Mustache Cup.

Anyone who would like to support the IceHogs players and support the cause can do so now at: bit.ly/IceHogsMovember.

To bring further awareness to the cause and raise additional funds for the campaign, the IceHogs will be bringing back Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Saturday, Nov. 15, where fans will have a chance to bid on unique autographed items that will go directly to the IceHogs Movember campaign.

Tickets for Hockey Fights Cancer Night are on sale now.

IceHogs players participating in Movember include Nolan Allan, Dillon Boucher, Jackson Cates, Ethan Del Mastro, Jamie Engelbert, Cavan Fitzgerald, Gavin Hayes, Marcel Marcel, Ryan Mast, Connor Mylymok, Andrew Perrott, Samuel Savoie, Brett Seney, Aidan Thompson, and Dominic Toninato. Fans can track their progress throughout the month on the IceHogs' social media platforms.

Movember is a global movement that raises funds to support research and provide resources for men's health issues, including suicide and mental health, as well as prostate and testicular cancer. Since 2003, Movember has raised $1.4 billion for men's health. To learn more, go to movember.com.







