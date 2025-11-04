Amerks Forward Carson Meyer Brings his 'Carson's Crew' Program to Rochester

Published on November 4, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans forward Carson Meyer has brought his " Carson's Crew" program to Rochester for the 2025-26 season.

Meyer is partnering with GiGi's Playhouse Rochester, the region's leading non-profit supporting people with Down syndrome and their families, to host Playhouse families at all remaining Amerks home games this season. Each game experience will include complimentary tickets and a postgame meet-and-greet with Meyer, a sixth-year pro who launched Carson's Crew in 2023-24 while a member of the Columbus Blue Jackets organization.

"We're proud to partner with Carson and the Amerks to give families in our community a special experience that celebrates inclusion and connection," said Kristin Housel, director of Playhouse operations and speech-language development at GiGi's Playhouse Rochester. "Carson's kindness and commitment to our participants create meaningful memories that go far beyond the rink."

Families interested in attending an upcoming Amerks home game as part of the Carson's Crew program can register online at www.amerks.com/carsonscrew. Each family may select one home game for the 2025-26 season and requests will be filled based on availability.

Later this season, the Amerks and GiGi's Playhouse Rochester will again partner to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day on Friday, March 20, 2026, when the Amerks host the Syracuse Crunch at Blue Cross Arena. The collaboration follows last season's World Down Syndrome Day event, when the Amerks and GiGi's Playhouse Rochester joined together, and continues the organizations' partnership through initiatives such as Carson's Crew.

Recognized globally each year on March 21, World Down Syndrome Day raises awareness and promotes understanding of people with Down syndrome. The date, the 21st day of the third month, represents the triplication or trisomy of the 21st chromosome that causes Down syndrome.

A special fundraising ticket offer is available for the March 20 game, with $3 from every ticket purchased donated to GiGi's Playhouse Rochester. Tickets are available exclusively online at www.amerks.com/gigisplayhouse.

For the second consecutive year, the Amerks and GiGi's Playhouse Rochester will take part in a series of events leading up to the game. Activities begin on Tuesday, March 17, when Amerks players and their significant others will prepare dinner at GiGi's Playhouse Rochester (372 N. Goodman St.). The following night, another group of players will join children and their families for a friendly broomball game and skating session at Tim Hortons Iceplex (2700 Brighton-Henrietta Townline Rd.). Both events begin at 4 p.m.

Since opening in 2017, GiGi's Playhouse Rochester has offered free educational, therapeutic and career-building programs for people with Down syndrome, their families and the community. The organization's positive and supportive environment empowers participants to build confidence, develop new skills and reach their highest potential.

Amerks 2025-26 single-game tickets start at $10. Season Ticket Memberships, which begin at $19 per game, are on sale now and include several member-only perks and benefits. Full- and half-season membership options are also available. For more information or to purchase season tickets, call 585-454-5335 or visit www.amerks.com/memberships.







