Amerks Announce Television Broadcast Schedule for 70th Anniversary Season

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans, in conjunction with the Sinclair Broadcast Group, announced today that the team will again televise 12 upcoming home games locally on CW Rochester during the team's 70th -anniversary season.

The broadcast schedule will feature six live events, beginning with Rochester's home game on Friday, Nov. 7 against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, as well as a half-dozen more tape-delayed games, the first of which is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 28 against the Syracuse Crunch. All tape-delayed broadcasts will be available for viewing starting at various times following the scheduled date of the game.

All 12 games will be available to Spectrum cable subscribers on channel 16, DirecTV customers on channel 14 and over the air on channel 13.2.

"We are thrilled to be the home of Amerks hockey again this year, especially during the team's historic 70th AHL season," said 13WHAM Sports Director, Mike Catalana. "Over the last four years, we've been treated to an exciting brand of Amerks hockey and the prospect pipeline between Rochester and Buffalo continues to produce high-level talent. The team's recent playoff success has really reenergized the fans in Rochester and we're all looking forward to hopefully another deep run later this spring."

"We're pleased and excited for the opportunity to again bring Rochester select Amerks games for the fifth year in a row," said WUHF and WHAM-TV Vice President and General Manager Chuck Samuels. "We truly value our partnership with the Amerks and take tremendous pride in providing a platform to further promote our local teams."

The televised home games will be simulcast with the Amerks radio broadcasts on The Fan Rochester, featuring the call of Hall of Fame play-by-play broadcaster Don Stevens, the legendary Voice of the Amerks who's currently in his remarkable 40th and final season with the club. Stevens will be joined in the broadcast booth by Andrew Mossbrooks and Griffin Della Penna will continue to provide analysis from rinkside. Buffalo Sabres analyst Brian Duff will be on the call with Stevens for the first broadcast on Friday, Nov. 7.

Amerks 2025-26 single-game tickets start at just $10 while Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as just $19 per game, are on-sale now and come with several Members-only perks and benefits. Full and Half Season Membership options are also available. For more information on Amerks Season Tickets or to sign up today, call 585-454-5335 or visit www.amerks.com/memberships.







