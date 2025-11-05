Admirals Offer Free Tickets for Military Friday Night
Published on November 5, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - The Admirals are pleased to welcome all veterans and active military personnel with tickets for themselves and immediate family members to their home game this Friday, November 7th at 7 pm against the Rockford IceHogs at Panther Arena.
This is the 20th consecutive season that the Ads have offered this opportunity.
"This is always a special night for us to have these veterans and active military members enjoy one of our games," said Greenberg. "These men and women and their families have sacrificed so much and this is a very small token of our thanks to them for all they have done."
Vietnam War Veteran Bob Chester will participate in a ceremonial puck drop prior to the start of the game. Chester, a Menomonee Falls native, served in the Army from 1967 through 1973, rising to the rank of Captain. He was a Distinguished Graduate of the U.S. Army Engineer School in 1968 and served a tour duty in Vietnam from 1968-69, earning the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and the Bronze Star. In addition, Bob played hockey his entire life, and served as a youth hockey coach and referee.
In addition, Air Force Veteran and Brewers Fan Favorite Bob Kozlowski will perform God Bless America and Korean War Navy Veteran John Oberg will sign the National Anthem.
In order to claim their free tickets to the game (limit 4), Veterans and active military should visit www.vettix.org to request their tickets.
In addition, all veterans and active military personnel will receive 15% off in the Arena Team Store.
American Hockey League Stories from November 5, 2025
- Admirals Offer Free Tickets for Military Friday Night - Milwaukee Admirals
- Jacob Truscott Assigned to Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Notebook: Taking the Positives - Charlotte Checkers
- Former Amerk and Calder Cup Winner Jim Wiemer Elected to AHL Hall of Fame as Part of Class of 2026 - Rochester Americans
- Wolves' Wendell Young Elected to AHL Hall of Fame - Chicago Wolves
- Bears Greats Chris Bourque, Alexandre Giroux, and Wendell Young to be Inducted into AHL Hall of Fame - Hershey Bears
- Former Griffin Alexandre Giroux to be Inducted into AHL Hall of Fame - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Former Wolf Pack Forwards Chris Bourque and Alexandre Giroux Named to AHL Hall of Fame - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bourque, Giroux, Wiemer, Young Elected to American Hockey League Hall of Fame - AHL
- Monsters Return Home to Honor Women in Hockey & Salute to Service - Cleveland Monsters
- Third Annual Season of Giving Canned Food Drive to Kick off November 5 - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Wranglers Roll Past Condors 6-1 - Calgary Wranglers
- Wranglers Announce Mr. Rooter Plumbing as Winter Wranglerfest Presenting Partner - Calgary Wranglers
- Amerks Announce Television Broadcast Schedule for 70th Anniversary Season - Rochester Americans
- Bears Battle North Division Foes at Home - Hershey Bears
- Preview: Phantoms at Islanders, Game 11 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Penguins Recall Maxim Pavlenko and Zach Gallant - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Ward Lifts Reign in OT after Another Stellar Portillo Effort - Ontario Reign
- Chernyshov Scores in OT Loss to Reign - San Jose Barracuda
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.