Admirals Offer Free Tickets for Military Friday Night

Published on November 5, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee, WI - The Admirals are pleased to welcome all veterans and active military personnel with tickets for themselves and immediate family members to their home game this Friday, November 7th at 7 pm against the Rockford IceHogs at Panther Arena.

This is the 20th consecutive season that the Ads have offered this opportunity.

"This is always a special night for us to have these veterans and active military members enjoy one of our games," said Greenberg. "These men and women and their families have sacrificed so much and this is a very small token of our thanks to them for all they have done."

Vietnam War Veteran Bob Chester will participate in a ceremonial puck drop prior to the start of the game. Chester, a Menomonee Falls native, served in the Army from 1967 through 1973, rising to the rank of Captain. He was a Distinguished Graduate of the U.S. Army Engineer School in 1968 and served a tour duty in Vietnam from 1968-69, earning the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and the Bronze Star. In addition, Bob played hockey his entire life, and served as a youth hockey coach and referee.

In addition, Air Force Veteran and Brewers Fan Favorite Bob Kozlowski will perform God Bless America and Korean War Navy Veteran John Oberg will sign the National Anthem.

In order to claim their free tickets to the game (limit 4), Veterans and active military should visit www.vettix.org to request their tickets.

In addition, all veterans and active military personnel will receive 15% off in the Arena Team Store.







