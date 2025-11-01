Ads Are Scared off by Monsters
Published on October 31, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - Ryan Ufko continued his hot offensive streak scoring a goal an adding an assist as the Admirals earned a point in a 4-3 OT loss to the Cleveland Monsters on Friday night at Panther Arena.
Ufko has scored a goal in four straight games and has 11 points in his past five contests, which includes four multi-point games. Jake Lucchini also chipped in a goal, his first of the season, and an assist in the contest, while Matt Murray made 36 saves in net for Milwaukee.
The Admirals were down 2-0 12:12 into the game after Cleveland's Luca Del Bel Belluz scored twice in a 4:17 span but the Ads battled back with two of their own to knot the score at two.
Lucchini got the Ads on the board when his initial shot from the right dot sailed wide and up the board where Ufko held the line. He passed back to Lucchini, who had moved into the slot, and ripped a shot past Cleveland goalie Ivan Fedetov.
Ufko found the back of the net 23 seconds into the second period as his shot from the right face-off dot sailed over Fedetov's shoulder as an Admirals power-play was winding down.
David Edstrom gave the Admirals their first lead of the night 1:23 later as he picked up a shorthanded tally by collecting the rebound of a Reid Schaefer shot and depositing it into a wide open net for this second of the season.
However, the Monsters evened things up at three as Jordan Dumais scored his first of the season the 13:47 mark of the sandwich frame.
After a scoreless third period, Jack Williams won it for Cleveland when he scored at the 2:15 mark of the overtime session.
The Admirals and Monsters get right back at it on Saturday night as they go for round two at 6 pm at Panther Arena.
American Hockey League Stories from October 31, 2025
- Ads Are Scared off by Monsters - Milwaukee Admirals
- Amerks Outlast Rocket, 2-1, in Goaltending Duel - Rochester Americans
- Monsters Haunt Admirals in 4-3 Overtime Thriller - Cleveland Monsters
- Poulin's Two Goals Sink Islanders in Penguins' 3-2 Win - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Bears Best Thunderbirds in Overtime to Earn Third Straight Win - Hershey Bears
- Syracuse Crunch Blank Utica Comets, 4-0, for Third Consecutive Home Shutout - Syracuse Crunch
- Phantoms Rise from the Dead on Halloween in Hartford - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Reign Preview - Ontario at San Jose - Ontario Reign
- Wolf Pack Drop 4-3 Overtime Decision to Phantoms - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Ex-Thunderbird Rosen Spoils Springfield's Night in OT - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Series Preview- Tucson Roadrunners at Iowa Wild - Tucson Roadrunners
- Comets Shut out 4-0 in Syracuse on Halloween Night - Utica Comets
- Bojangles Game Preview: November 1 at Springfield - Charlotte Checkers
- Islanders Come up Short against Penguins, Lose 3-2 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Capitals Ink Miroshnichenko to Two-Year Contract Extension - Hershey Bears
- First Thing's First - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Chicago Wolves to Host Annual Food Drive - Chicago Wolves
- Gaucher Recalled to Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Texas Recalls Defenseman Tommy Bergsland from Idaho - Texas Stars
- Preview: Phantoms at Wolf Pack, Game 9 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose Launch 2025 Hockey Fights Cancer Campaign - Manitoba Moose
- Game Time Changed for March 28 Versus Chicago - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Preview: Bears at Thunderbirds, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Patriotic Night Golden Ticket Raffle Is Live - Bakersfield Condors
- OVG Hospitality and Belleville Sens Launch 'Belly's Sunday Brunch' at CAA Arena - Belleville Senators
- Firebirds Pick up First Home Win in OT Thriller over Gulls - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Firebirds Edge Gulls in OT - San Diego Gulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Milwaukee Admirals Stories
- Ads Are Scared off by Monsters
- Ufko, Admirals Power Past Wolves
- Admirals Begin Homestand Wednesday
- Ads Downed by San Jose
- Ads Net Four PPGs in Win Over Barracuda