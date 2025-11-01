Ads Are Scared off by Monsters

Published on October 31, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - Ryan Ufko continued his hot offensive streak scoring a goal an adding an assist as the Admirals earned a point in a 4-3 OT loss to the Cleveland Monsters on Friday night at Panther Arena.

Ufko has scored a goal in four straight games and has 11 points in his past five contests, which includes four multi-point games. Jake Lucchini also chipped in a goal, his first of the season, and an assist in the contest, while Matt Murray made 36 saves in net for Milwaukee.

The Admirals were down 2-0 12:12 into the game after Cleveland's Luca Del Bel Belluz scored twice in a 4:17 span but the Ads battled back with two of their own to knot the score at two.

Lucchini got the Ads on the board when his initial shot from the right dot sailed wide and up the board where Ufko held the line. He passed back to Lucchini, who had moved into the slot, and ripped a shot past Cleveland goalie Ivan Fedetov.

Ufko found the back of the net 23 seconds into the second period as his shot from the right face-off dot sailed over Fedetov's shoulder as an Admirals power-play was winding down.

David Edstrom gave the Admirals their first lead of the night 1:23 later as he picked up a shorthanded tally by collecting the rebound of a Reid Schaefer shot and depositing it into a wide open net for this second of the season.

However, the Monsters evened things up at three as Jordan Dumais scored his first of the season the 13:47 mark of the sandwich frame.

After a scoreless third period, Jack Williams won it for Cleveland when he scored at the 2:15 mark of the overtime session.

The Admirals and Monsters get right back at it on Saturday night as they go for round two at 6 pm at Panther Arena.







American Hockey League Stories from October 31, 2025

