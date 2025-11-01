Bojangles Game Preview: November 1 at Springfield

Published on October 31, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







Before the Checkers take the ice this season, we're breaking down everything fans need to know with the Bojangles Game Preview!

The Checkers are in the midst of a road swing and looking to get things back on track as they head into Springfield for the second time this season.

THE MATCHUP

Record/Standings

CLT - 3-3-1-0 (4th Atlantic)

SPR - 1-5-0-0 (8th Atlantic)

Power Play / Penalty Kill

CLT - 20.8% / 80.0%

SPR - 20.0% / 80.0%

Offense / Defense

CLT - 2.86 GF/Game / 3.29 GA/Game

SPR - 2.50 GF/Game / 4.00 GA/Game

Head-To-Head

1-0-0-0

THE STORYLINES

BOUNCING BACK

This weekend gives the Checkers a chance to snap the skid they currently find themselves in. They are winless in their last three games (0-2-1-0) and have scored three total goals over that stretch. The Checkers have made a habit of rebounding strong, though, as they have not registered consecutive regulation losses since Jan. 11 and 14 of last season.

IN THE CREASE

Cooper Black took his spot between the pipes Wednesday in Hartford for his seventh straight start - the longest run to begin a season in franchise history - but was replaced near the midpoint of regulation by Kirill Gerasimyuk. The Russian netminder made his AHL debut and stopped six of the seven shots he faced.

Charlotte - which has returned to its stingy defensive ways and is giving up the fifth-fewest shots per game in the AHL - will turn to its tandem of Black and Gerasimyuk against a Thunderbirds squad that ranks in the bottom 10 of the league in terms of goals per game.

FRESHMAN PHENOM

Jack Devine netted Charlotte's lone goal in the loss to Hartford on Wednesday, collecting a long-distance pass from Tobias Bjornfot and burying a quick shot on the breakaway. Devine currently ranks fifth among AHL rookies in scoring and is tied for the team lead with seven points (3g, 4a) in seven games.

THE PLAYERS TO WATCH

Charlotte

Jack Devine - 5 points in last 5 games

Wilmer Skoog - 7 points in last paragraph 6 games

Gracyn Sawchyn - 3 points in last 4 games

Springfield

Matthew Peca - 3 points in last 2 games

Samuel Johannesson - 2 points in last 2 games

Juraj Pekarcik - 3 points in last 2 games

THE INFO

Tonight's game - along with every game this season - can be watched with AHLTV on FloHockey!

Fans can also listen to the radio broadcast on the Checkers App or online.







