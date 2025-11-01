Bojangles Game Preview: November 1 at Springfield
Published on October 31, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
Before the Checkers take the ice this season, we're breaking down everything fans need to know with the Bojangles Game Preview!
The Checkers are in the midst of a road swing and looking to get things back on track as they head into Springfield for the second time this season.
THE MATCHUP
Record/Standings
CLT - 3-3-1-0 (4th Atlantic)
SPR - 1-5-0-0 (8th Atlantic)
Power Play / Penalty Kill
CLT - 20.8% / 80.0%
SPR - 20.0% / 80.0%
Offense / Defense
CLT - 2.86 GF/Game / 3.29 GA/Game
SPR - 2.50 GF/Game / 4.00 GA/Game
Head-To-Head
1-0-0-0
THE STORYLINES
BOUNCING BACK
This weekend gives the Checkers a chance to snap the skid they currently find themselves in. They are winless in their last three games (0-2-1-0) and have scored three total goals over that stretch. The Checkers have made a habit of rebounding strong, though, as they have not registered consecutive regulation losses since Jan. 11 and 14 of last season.
IN THE CREASE
Cooper Black took his spot between the pipes Wednesday in Hartford for his seventh straight start - the longest run to begin a season in franchise history - but was replaced near the midpoint of regulation by Kirill Gerasimyuk. The Russian netminder made his AHL debut and stopped six of the seven shots he faced.
Charlotte - which has returned to its stingy defensive ways and is giving up the fifth-fewest shots per game in the AHL - will turn to its tandem of Black and Gerasimyuk against a Thunderbirds squad that ranks in the bottom 10 of the league in terms of goals per game.
FRESHMAN PHENOM
Jack Devine netted Charlotte's lone goal in the loss to Hartford on Wednesday, collecting a long-distance pass from Tobias Bjornfot and burying a quick shot on the breakaway. Devine currently ranks fifth among AHL rookies in scoring and is tied for the team lead with seven points (3g, 4a) in seven games.
THE PLAYERS TO WATCH
Charlotte
Jack Devine - 5 points in last 5 games
Wilmer Skoog - 7 points in last paragraph 6 games
Gracyn Sawchyn - 3 points in last 4 games
Springfield
Matthew Peca - 3 points in last 2 games
Samuel Johannesson - 2 points in last 2 games
Juraj Pekarcik - 3 points in last 2 games
THE INFO
Tonight's game - along with every game this season - can be watched with AHLTV on FloHockey!
Fans can also listen to the radio broadcast on the Checkers App or online.
American Hockey League Stories from October 31, 2025
- Poulin's Two Goals Sink Islanders in Penguins' 3-2 Win - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Bears Best Thunderbirds in Overtime to Earn Third Straight Win - Hershey Bears
- Syracuse Crunch Blank Utica Comets, 4-0, for Third Consecutive Home Shutout - Syracuse Crunch
- Phantoms Rise from the Dead on Halloween in Hartford - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Reign Preview - Ontario at San Jose - Ontario Reign
- Wolf Pack Drop 4-3 Overtime Decision to Phantoms - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Ex-Thunderbird Rosen Spoils Springfield's Night in OT - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Series Preview- Tucson Roadrunners at Iowa Wild - Tucson Roadrunners
- Comets Shut out 4-0 in Syracuse on Halloween Night - Utica Comets
- Bojangles Game Preview: November 1 at Springfield - Charlotte Checkers
- Islanders Come up Short against Penguins, Lose 3-2 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Capitals Ink Miroshnichenko to Two-Year Contract Extension - Hershey Bears
- First Thing's First - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Chicago Wolves to Host Annual Food Drive - Chicago Wolves
- Gaucher Recalled to Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Texas Recalls Defenseman Tommy Bergsland from Idaho - Texas Stars
- Preview: Phantoms at Wolf Pack, Game 9 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose Launch 2025 Hockey Fights Cancer Campaign - Manitoba Moose
- Game Time Changed for March 28 Versus Chicago - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Preview: Bears at Thunderbirds, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Patriotic Night Golden Ticket Raffle Is Live - Bakersfield Condors
- OVG Hospitality and Belleville Sens Launch 'Belly's Sunday Brunch' at CAA Arena - Belleville Senators
- Firebirds Pick up First Home Win in OT Thriller over Gulls - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Firebirds Edge Gulls in OT - San Diego Gulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.