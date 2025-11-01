Islanders Come up Short against Penguins, Lose 3-2
Published on October 31, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Bridgeport Islanders News Release
Wilkes-Barre, PA - The Bridgeport Islanders headed into enemy territory as they continued to battle Atlantic Division foes when they stepped onto the ice in Wilkes-Barre to play the Penguins. The Islanders faced off against them earlier in the season at home and Friday night's game marked the first road trip into Mohegan Arena. During the contest, both teams tallied goals in the opening period and headed into the last frame tied at one goal each. The Penguins found the go-ahead goal late in the third to eventually capture the victory as the Islanders lost their third straight contest.
In the opening period, the Penguins scored first when a backhand shot by Sam Poulin deflected in past Marcus Hogberg at 14:14 putting the Islander down 1-0. The Islanders punched back when Alex Jefferies shot goalie, Filip Larsson at 16:45 for his second of the season assisted by defensemen, Cole McWard and Marshall Warren.
After a scoreless second period, the Penguins retook the lead after Poulin slid the puck into the Bridgeport net at 13:52 putting Bridgeport down 2-1. Danton Heinen added an empty net goal putting Bridgeport down, 3-1. McWard added a late goal with just 11 seconds left in regulation bringing the game closer, 3-2. But, there wasn't enough time to fully close the gap as the Islanders skated away without a point in the standings.
Bridgeport returns home Sunday to face the Springfield Thunderbirds at 3:00 p.m. For ticket information, visit bridgeportislanders.com.
American Hockey League Stories from October 31, 2025
- Poulin's Two Goals Sink Islanders in Penguins' 3-2 Win - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Bears Best Thunderbirds in Overtime to Earn Third Straight Win - Hershey Bears
- Syracuse Crunch Blank Utica Comets, 4-0, for Third Consecutive Home Shutout - Syracuse Crunch
- Phantoms Rise from the Dead on Halloween in Hartford - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Reign Preview - Ontario at San Jose - Ontario Reign
- Wolf Pack Drop 4-3 Overtime Decision to Phantoms - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Ex-Thunderbird Rosen Spoils Springfield's Night in OT - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Series Preview- Tucson Roadrunners at Iowa Wild - Tucson Roadrunners
- Comets Shut out 4-0 in Syracuse on Halloween Night - Utica Comets
- Bojangles Game Preview: November 1 at Springfield - Charlotte Checkers
- Islanders Come up Short against Penguins, Lose 3-2 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Capitals Ink Miroshnichenko to Two-Year Contract Extension - Hershey Bears
- First Thing's First - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Chicago Wolves to Host Annual Food Drive - Chicago Wolves
- Gaucher Recalled to Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Texas Recalls Defenseman Tommy Bergsland from Idaho - Texas Stars
- Preview: Phantoms at Wolf Pack, Game 9 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose Launch 2025 Hockey Fights Cancer Campaign - Manitoba Moose
- Game Time Changed for March 28 Versus Chicago - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Preview: Bears at Thunderbirds, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Patriotic Night Golden Ticket Raffle Is Live - Bakersfield Condors
- OVG Hospitality and Belleville Sens Launch 'Belly's Sunday Brunch' at CAA Arena - Belleville Senators
- Firebirds Pick up First Home Win in OT Thriller over Gulls - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Firebirds Edge Gulls in OT - San Diego Gulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.