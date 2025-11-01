Islanders Come up Short against Penguins, Lose 3-2

Published on October 31, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bridgeport Islanders News Release







Wilkes-Barre, PA - The Bridgeport Islanders headed into enemy territory as they continued to battle Atlantic Division foes when they stepped onto the ice in Wilkes-Barre to play the Penguins. The Islanders faced off against them earlier in the season at home and Friday night's game marked the first road trip into Mohegan Arena. During the contest, both teams tallied goals in the opening period and headed into the last frame tied at one goal each. The Penguins found the go-ahead goal late in the third to eventually capture the victory as the Islanders lost their third straight contest.

In the opening period, the Penguins scored first when a backhand shot by Sam Poulin deflected in past Marcus Hogberg at 14:14 putting the Islander down 1-0. The Islanders punched back when Alex Jefferies shot goalie, Filip Larsson at 16:45 for his second of the season assisted by defensemen, Cole McWard and Marshall Warren.

After a scoreless second period, the Penguins retook the lead after Poulin slid the puck into the Bridgeport net at 13:52 putting Bridgeport down 2-1. Danton Heinen added an empty net goal putting Bridgeport down, 3-1. McWard added a late goal with just 11 seconds left in regulation bringing the game closer, 3-2. But, there wasn't enough time to fully close the gap as the Islanders skated away without a point in the standings.

Bridgeport returns home Sunday to face the Springfield Thunderbirds at 3:00 p.m. For ticket information, visit bridgeportislanders.com.







American Hockey League Stories from October 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.