OVG Hospitality and Belleville Sens Launch 'Belly's Sunday Brunch' at CAA Arena

Published on October 31, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - There's a delicious new way for Belleville Sens fans to level up their experience on Sunday afternoons at CAA Arena!

Along with our food and beverage partners at OVG Hospitality, the Sens are announcing details for 'Belly's Sunday Brunch' to be held before the club's Sunday matinee games, starting on November 9, 2025, against the Laval Rocket (AHL Affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens).

'Belly's Sunday Brunch' will take place in McFarland's Pub and is an added-charge experience on top of your game ticket. It will feature a pancake and waffle bar, a mimosa and Caesar bar, along with other brunch favourites.

It will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., before CAA Arena gates open, ahead of the following 3:00 p.m. games:

November 9, 2025, vs Laval Rocket (Montreal Canadiens)

November 30, 2025, vs Providence Bruins (Boston Bruins)

December 14, 2025, vs Bridgeport Islanders (New York Islanders)

December 21, 2025, vs Toronto Marlies (Toronto Maple Leafs)

December 28, 2025, vs Utica Comets (New Jersey Devils)

January 11, 2026, vs Rochester Americans (Buffalo Sabres)

With a capacity of 50 fans per game, pre-registration is required and is now available for all games through December 28, 2025. Registration for the game on January 11, 2026, will be available when tickets for the second half of the season go on sale.

Registration for each 'Belly's Sunday Brunch' will close on the Thursday before each event.

Season Seat Members can upgrade their ticket to include 'Belly's Sunday Brunch' for $23.99 ($12.99 for fans under 12 years old), and can make that upgrade through their online account manager, or by contacting their Belleville Sens account representative.

Single-game ticket buyers can add on 'Belly's Sunday Brunch' via Ticketmaster, for $26.99 ($15.99 for fans under 12 years old) when they purchase tickets for their selected game.







