Game Time Changed for March 28 Versus Chicago

Published on October 31, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The American Hockey League on Friday announced that the start time for the Grand Rapids Griffins' home game against the Chicago Wolves on Saturday, March 28 has been changed from 8 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. Single-game tickets for the Griffins' 2025-26 season can be purchased through griffinshockey.com/tickets.







American Hockey League Stories from October 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.