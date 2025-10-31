Game Time Changed for March 28 Versus Chicago
Published on October 31, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The American Hockey League on Friday announced that the start time for the Grand Rapids Griffins' home game against the Chicago Wolves on Saturday, March 28 has been changed from 8 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. Single-game tickets for the Griffins' 2025-26 season can be purchased through griffinshockey.com/tickets.
American Hockey League Stories from October 31, 2025
- First Thing's First - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Chicago Wolves to Host Annual Food Drive - Chicago Wolves
- Gaucher Recalled to Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Texas Recalls Defenseman Tommy Bergsland from Idaho - Texas Stars
- Preview: Phantoms at Wolf Pack, Game 9 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose Launch 2025 Hockey Fights Cancer Campaign - Manitoba Moose
- Game Time Changed for March 28 Versus Chicago - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Preview: Bears at Thunderbirds, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Patriotic Night Golden Ticket Raffle Is Live - Bakersfield Condors
- OVG Hospitality and Belleville Sens Launch 'Belly's Sunday Brunch' at CAA Arena - Belleville Senators
- Firebirds Pick up First Home Win in OT Thriller over Gulls - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Firebirds Edge Gulls in OT - San Diego Gulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.