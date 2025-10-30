Austin Watson Recalled by Detroit
Published on October 30, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Thursday recalled right wing Austin Watson from the Grand Rapids Griffins.
Watson, a 14-year veteran, has two goals, 20 penalty minutes and a plus-one rating in four games with Grand Rapids this season. Last campaign, the Ann Arbor, Michigan, native competed in his first AHL All-Star Classic and totaled 42 points (19-23-42), 112 penalty minutes and a plus-10 rating in 60 regular-season games with the Griffins. Watson also collected three goals in 13 appearances with the Red Wings in 2024-25. Throughout parts of 11 NHL seasons since 2012-13, the 33-year-old has 121 points (63-58-121) and 722 penalty minutes in 528 games. In the AHL since the spring of 2011, Watson has 176 points (94-82-176), 221 penalty minutes and a plus-21 rating in 298 contests. Watson was the 18th overall pick by the Nashville Predators in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft.
At the international level, Watson served as an alternate captain for Team USA at the 2022 World Championship and produced one assist and 27 penalty minutes in 10 outings. At the 2012 World Junior Championship, he paced Team USA with nine points (3-6-9) in six games, which also tied for sixth among all skaters at the tournament. Finally, Watson collected a gold medal with Team USA at the 2010 U18 World Junior Championship with three points (2-1-3) and 33 penalty minutes in seven games.
Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. Single-game tickets for the Griffins' 2025-26 season can be purchased through griffinshockey.com/tickets.
Images from this story
|
Grand Rapids Griffins right wing Austin Watson
American Hockey League Stories from October 30, 2025
- Austin Watson Recalled by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Kolosov to Flyers, Perets and Sevigny Join Lehigh Valley - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Music Festival-Inspired Checkerschella Set for November 8 - Charlotte Checkers
- Henderson Silver Knights Foundation to Host Food Drive - Henderson Silver Knights
- Monsters Unveil New Affiliate-Inspired Alternate Uniforms and Enhancements to Blue Jackets Themed Games - Cleveland Monsters
- The Hart Beat - Volume 1, Issue 3 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Tuomaala Traded to Dallas for Christian Kyrou - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Stars Acquire Samu Tuomaala from Flyers in Exchange for Christian Kyrou - Texas Stars
- Roadrunners Fall Short in 4-3 Battle to Moose - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Blanked by Gulls 3-0 - San Jose Barracuda
- Husso Backstops Gulls to Shutout Victory - San Diego Gulls
- Henderson Dominate In Fifth Straight Win, Defeat Ontario 6-2 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Early Lead Evaporates in Reign Setback - Ontario Reign
- Moose Edge Tucson for Road Win - Manitoba Moose
- Abbotsford Falls to the Calgary Wranglers in Shootout - Abbotsford Canucks
- Ufko, Admirals Power Past Wolves - Milwaukee Admirals
- Barre-Boulet Nets Two Goals as Eagles Top Bakersfield, 2-1 - Colorado Eagles
- Condors Late Push Not Enough - Bakersfield Condors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.