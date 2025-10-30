San Diego Gulls Assign Drew Elliott to Tulsa
Published on October 30, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has assigned left wing Drew Elliott to the Tulsa Oilers of the ECHL.
Elliott, 22 (4/4/03), skated in two games for San Diego this season. He made his AHL debut with the Gulls April 2, 2025 vs. Abbotsford. He also appeared in three regular season games for Tulsa in 2024-25, tallying three assists (0-3=3). In six 2025 ECHL playoff games for Tulsa, Elliott recorded 4-2=6 points, leading all Oilers skaters in playoff points.
The 5-10, 196-pound forward posted 14-8=22 points with 20 penalty minutes (PIM) and a +20 rating in 26 games for the University of New Brunswick in 2024-25, helping lead the Reds to their seventh consecutive Atlantic University Sport title. He also earned an assist (0-1=1) with eight PIM and a +2 rating in five University Cup playoff games.
A Saint John, New Brunswick native, Elliott skated in 258 career Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) games with Baie-Comeau, Charlottetown, Drummondville and Saint John, recording 47-53=100 points with 200 PIM. He set QMJHL career highs in points (15-12'), goals, assists, +/- rating (+19) and games played (55) with Charlottetown in 2021-22, helping lead the Islanders to the QMJHL Championship final. In 36 career QMJHL playoff games, Elliott posted 8-5=13 points with 12 PIM.
