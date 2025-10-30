Ufko, Admirals Power Past Wolves

Published on October 30, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - Ryan Ufko continued his hot play, scoring a goal and dishing out two assists, while Matt Murray stopped 25 Chicago shots as the Admirals took a 4-1 victory over the Wolves on Wednesday night in the first match-up of the season between the two rivals.

Ufko, now shows eight points (3g-5a) in his past three games and is the Admirals overall leader in points at this early stage of the season.

Joakim Kemell added a goal and dished out an assist and Reid Schaefer had two assists to help pace the offense. Zach L'Heureux and Oasiz Wiesblatt also lit the lamp for Milwaukee, while the win for Murray was his third of the campaign.

The Ads power-play continued their torrid pace to start the season, converting on 2-of-4 opportunities in the game and now an eye-popping 9-of-15 overall.

Ufko put the Admirals up in the first period with his third goal in as many games at the 11:22 mark of the opening frame. With his back to Ufko, Joakim Kemell took a pass from Reid Schaefer on his backhand and without turning curled around with his forehand over to Ukfo, who had an open Wolves net to shoot into.

That lead went to 2-0 as L'Heureux deflected an Ufko shot past Chicago netminder Amir Miftakhov just over six minutes into the second period for his third goal of the year as well.

That goal was followed by Kemell's first of the season, a power-play marker at with 2:26 to play in the sandwich frame that was assisted by Ufko and Joey Willis.

The Wolves managed to get on the board just 66 seconds into the third period when Gavin Bayreuther beat Murray stick side to pull Chicago to within two at 3-1.

However, the Admirals got that one back when Wiesblatt tallied another power-play goal with 7:48 to play in the game when he bounced on the rebound of a Reid Schaefer goal. It was also Wiesblatt's third goal in as many games.

The Admirals continue their four-game homestand on Friday night in a Halloween match-up against the Cleveland Monsters at 7 pm at Panther Arena.







American Hockey League Stories from October 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.