Admirals Downed in Offensive Affair
Published on December 10, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Grand Rapids, MI - The first matchup between the Milwaukee Admirals and Grand Rapids Griffins ended with the Griffins winning 6-4 Wednesday at Van Andel Arena.
The Admirals have now lost a season-high three games in a row.
The third period was a wild one as the teams combined for seven goals.
The third period scoring started with a Griffins power play goal at:52 by Erik Gustafsson. The Admirals responded with a pair of goals scored:32 apart. First, Isaac Ratcliffe scored his third of the season with a shot from the left circle with assists to Ryder Rolston and Tanner Molendyk. Oasiz Wiesblatt scored a power play goal with a deflection of a Ryan Ufko shot at 3:16 of the third period to tie the game 3-3.
Griffins defenseman William Lagesson scored from the point at 6:26 to give his team the 4-3 lead, but Joakim Kemell responded with his sixth goal of the season at 11:08 to tie the game once again.
The game-winning goal was scored at 13:30 of the third period when Nolan Moyle was able to steal a bouncing puck in front of Admirals goalie Matt Murray and put it into the goal.
Former Admirals forward John Leonard scored an empty-netter to close the scoring.
Grand Rapids claimed a 1-0 lead at 4:12 off the first period. Defenseman Antti Tuomisto circled around the Milwaukee goal. As he got to the left post, he sent a pass to the right. Tyler Angle shot the puck into the net for his third goal of the campaign.
Milwaukee tied the game at 6:48 of the first frame. Cole O'Hara carried the puck on the right wing into the Griffins zone. He fed a pass to Daniel Carr, who was driving top the net. Carr's deflection was stopped by Griffins goalie Sebastian Cossa, but Jake Lucchini buried the rebound for his fifth goal of the season.
The Griffins claimed a 2-1 lead late in the second period. While the teams had four skaters aside, Sheldon Dries stole a rolling puck in the defensive zone and headed up ice with John Leonard on a 2-on-1 rush. Leonard received a pass and carried across the blue line on the left wing. As he was met by a defender, he passed to Dries in the right circle and he one-timed a shot into the goal at 18:40 of the second stanza.
The Admirals travel to Rockford Friday. Milwaukee's next home game will be against Chicago Sat., Dec. 13.
