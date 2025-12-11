Senators Unable to Overcome Americans' Fast Start

Published on December 10, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators battle the Rochester Americans

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators got back into action for another Winning Wednesday as they battled with the Rochester Americans.

The Senators were quick to apply pressure right off the opening faceoff, but the Americans were the first to strike on the power play. A stretch pass from Jack Rathbone sent Riley Fiddler-Schultz in on a breakaway, where he scored his fifth of the season to put the Americans up 1-0 less than four minutes in. Rochester added to the lead on another power-play opportunity. Finnish native Konsta Helenius finished off a cross-ice pass generated by Zac Jones and Noah Ostlund to widen the margin to 2-0 in the first. The man-advantage goals kept coming, but this time the Senators got on the board. Perimeter passing from Arthur Kaliyev and Carter Yakemchuk set up Olle Lycksell, who beat Devon Levi in the top-left corner to cut the game to 2-1. The Americans restored their two-goal lead late in the frame. Helenius and Jones collected their second points of the night, setting up Ostlund to make it a 3-1 contest.

With just over five minutes remaining in the second period, Rochester extended their edge. A long breakout pass from Ostlund in the Americans' zone sprung Viktor Neuchev, who beat Mads Søgaard off the post and in to make it 4-1.

In the third and final portion, the Americans added their fifth tally. A short-handed break saw Fiddler-Schultz feed Nikita Novikov, who scored shortside to make it 5-1. Rochester added again, courtesy of Rathbone and Fiddler-Schultz setting up Novikov for his second of the game, for a 6-1 final.

The Senators will not have to wait too long to meet back up with the Americans again, as a short road trip will see them in Rochester on December 19th at Blue Cross Arena, with game time at 7:05 p.m.

Belleville will have a couple of days off before hosting a back-to-back this weekend, starting with the Cleveland Monsters (AHL affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets) for a 7:00 p.m. start in CAA Arena.

Fast Facts:

#15 Olle Lycksell scored for his fourth of the season

#26 Carter Yakemchuk notched an assist and six shots

#27 Keean Washkurak now has 7 points on the year with an assist

#33 Lassi Thomson put five shots on net

#43 Arthur Kaliyev had six shots on goal

