Firebirds Shut out out by Wranglers in 3-0 Defeat

Published on December 10, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







CALGARY, ALB., CANADA - The Coachella Valley Firebirds, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, fell to the Calgary Wranglers on Tuesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome by the final score of 3-0. The Firebirds put 43 shots on goal but were shutout for just the second time this season.

Aydar Suniev (11:43 - 1st period), Daniil Miromanov (3:53 - 2nd period), and Martin Frk (19:21 - 3rd period - Empty Net) each netted goals for Calgary. Wranglers netminder Owen Say earned his first professional shutout as he turned away all 43 Firebirds' shots, including 20 in the second period.

The Firebirds powerplay went 0-for-6 in the contest. Coachella Valley's man-advantage had a four-minute powerplay in the first period and a 5-on-3 in the second period but could not find the back of the net.

Goaltender Nikke Kokko made 16 saves on 18 shots as the Firebirds' record falls to 12-7-3-0 on the season. The game marked the first time since opening night (October 10th) against San Diego (5-0) that Coachella Valley was shutout.







American Hockey League Stories from December 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.