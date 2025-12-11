Crunch Downed by Comets, 3-2

December 10, 2025

Syracuse Crunch vs. the Utica Comets

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch fell to the Utica Comets, 3-2, tonight at the Adirondack Bank Center.

The Crunch move to 13-9-1-0 on the season and 5-1-0-0 in the 12-game season series with the Comets.

Crunch goaltender Ryan Fanti put a stop to 24-of-27 shots faced in net. Nico Daws earned the win turning aside 22-of-24 for the Comets. Syracuse was held scoreless on both power play opportunities while Utica converted on 1-of-2 man-advantages.

Utica struck first 14 minutes into the opening frame. Dimitri Osipov sent a one-timer in from the point which bounced around and went in.

Syracuse evened the score halfway through the second period. Conor Geekie sent the puck up from center ice to Jakob Pelletier at the left point. Pelletier then fed it to Nick Aburuzzese who potted it from the slot. Osipov recorded his second goal of the night to put the Comets up, 2-1, at the 15:24 mark of the period. Nathan Légaré passed the puck from the left circle to Osipov in the high slot where he fired a snapshot. Utica extend its lead, 3-1, with 10 seconds remaining in the middle frame when Seamus Casey tipped the puck in while on the man-advantage.

The Crunch cut their deficit to 3-2 with five minutes left to play in the final frame. Jakob Pelletier turned with the puck in the left circle and slipped it inside the left post, but the comeback effort ultimately fell short.

The Crunch return home on Friday when they face off against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms for the first time this season.

Crunchables: Jakob Pelletier recorded his 10th multi-point game of the season (1g, 1a)...Ethan Samson tallied first point with the Crunch (1a).

