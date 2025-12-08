Syracuse Crunch Sign Defenseman Jarred Tinordi to AHL Contract

Published on December 8, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have signed defenseman Jarred Tinordi to an AHL Contract, General Manager and Head Coach Joel Bouchard announced today.

Tinordi, 33, skated in 30 games with the Calgary Wranglers last season before injury, recording five points (1g, 4a) and a plus-5 rating. He spent the 2023-24 season with the Chicago Blackhawks tallying nine assists in 52 games.

The 6-foot-6, 230-pound blueliner has played in 205 career NHL games since 2012 with Chicago, the New York Rangers, Boston Bruins, Nashville Predators, Arizona Coyotes and Montreal Canadiens earning 30 points (4g, 26a). He has also skated in 459 career AHL games since 2012 with Calgary, the Hartford Wolf Pack, Milwaukee Admirals, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Tucson Roadrunners, St. John's IceCaps and Hamilton Bulldogs recording 101 points (22g, 79a) to go along with a plus-19 rating and 596 penalty minutes.

Tinordi was originally selected by the Montreal Canadiens in the first round, 22nd overall, at the 2010 NHL Draft.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).







American Hockey League Stories from December 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.