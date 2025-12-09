Tampa Bay Lightning Acquire Defenseman Ethan Samson from Philadelphia Flyers
Published on December 8, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have acquired defenseman Ethan Samson from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for defenseman Roman Schmidt, Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced today.
Samson, 22, has skated in 10 games with the American Hockey League's Lehigh Valley Phantoms this season, recording four assists and four penalty minutes. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound defenseman has appeared in 142 career AHL contests, all with Lehigh Valley, registering 15 goals and 40 points with four power-play goals and 100 penalty minutes.
A native of Delta, British Columbia, Samson played junior hockey for the Western Hockey League's Prince George Cougars and appeared in 211 games, logging 36 goals and 122 points with 153 penalty minutes. He was originally drafted by Philadelphia in the sixth round, 174th overall, of the 2021 NHL Draft.
Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
American Hockey League Stories from December 8, 2025
- Tampa Bay Lightning Acquire Defenseman Ethan Samson from Philadelphia Flyers - Syracuse Crunch
- Blues Recall F Hugh McGing from T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- G Callum Tung Reassigned to Bloomington Bison - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Belleville Sens and Captain Garrett Pilon Ramp up Support for Cheering for Children - Belleville Senators
- Gerasimyuk, Devine Assigned to Checkers - Charlotte Checkers
- Penguins Recall Scooter Brickey from Nailers - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Ontario Reign Weekly - Week 10 - Ontario Reign
- T-Birds Collect Record 8,048 Stuffed Animals from Teddy Bear Toss - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Bjorklund Recalled by Capitals, Stevenson Returns to Bears - Hershey Bears
- Chicago's Bradly Nadeau Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Sens Snap Skid to Start December to Remain Fourth in the North - Belleville Senators
- Ads Ink Element to PTO - Milwaukee Admirals
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Defenseman Jarred Tinordi to AHL Contract - Syracuse Crunch
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Crunch Stories
- Tampa Bay Lightning Acquire Defenseman Ethan Samson from Philadelphia Flyers
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Defenseman Jarred Tinordi to AHL Contract
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Steven Santini to Syracuse Crunch
- Syracuse Crunch Downed by Cleveland Monsters, 3-2, in Overtime
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Declan Carlile to Syracuse Crunch