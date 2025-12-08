Blues Recall F Hugh McGing from T-Birds

ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today that the Blues have recalled forward Hugh McGing from their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

McGing, 27, has dressed in 18 games for the Thunderbirds this season, recording six points (four goals, two assists) and 25 penalty minutes. Overall, the Chicago, Illinois native has totaled 156 points (60 goals, 96 assists) and 235 penalty minutes in 298 career AHL regular-season games. He has also dressed in six career regular-season games with the Blues. McGing was originally drafted by the Blues in the fifth round, 138th overall, of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

