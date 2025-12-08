Gerasimyuk, Devine Assigned to Checkers

The Florida Panthers announced today the club has assigned goaltender Kirill Gerasimyuk from the ECHL's Savannah Ghost Pirates to the Charlotte Checkers. In addition, forward Jack Devine has been assigned from the Panthers to the Checkers.

Gerasimyuk, 22, is 1-2-1 with Charlotte this season, sporting a goals-against average of 2.44 and a save percentage of .895. The St. Petersburg, RUS, native last played with Charlotte on November 29 against the Toronto Marlies, making 15 saves. His first AHL win came in a 17-save shutout on November 15 in Iowa. In four games with the Ghost Pirates, Gerasimyuk has recorded a 2-1-1 record, with a 1.95 GAA and a .923 save percentage.

Devine, 22, logged six games with the Panthers, making his NHL debut on November 20 against the New Jersey Devils. In 13 appearances with Charlotte this season, the Glencoe, IL, native has 12 points (six goals, six assists).







