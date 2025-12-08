G Callum Tung Reassigned to Bloomington Bison
Published on December 8, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has reassigned goaltender Callum Tung to the ECHL's Bloomington Bison from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.
Tung, 22, has appeared in five games with the Wolf Pack this season, posting a 3-2-0 record, .860 save percentage, and 3.86 goals against average. With the Bison this season, Tung is 4-1-2 in seven appearances with a .921 save percentage and 2.47 goals against average.
The native of Port Moody, BC, signed with the Rangers as a free agent on Apr. 1, 2025.
