Roman Schmidt Acquired for Ethan Samson

Published on December 8, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers today announced that the club has acquired defenseman Roman Schmidt from Tampa Bay in exchange for defenseman Ethan Samson, according to General Manager Daniel Briere. Schmidt has been assigned to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Schmidt, 22, has appeared in 13 games this season with Tampa Bay's AHL affiliate, the Syracuse Crunch. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound native of Midland, Michigan has recorded one assist and leads the Crunch with 38 penalty minutes.

Originally drafted by Tampa Bay in the third round (96th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft, Schmidt has played parts of three seasons with the Crunch (2023-25). He has registered three goals and seven points in 63 career AHL games, along with 117 total penalty minutes. During the 2024-25 season he recorded a career-high five points (3g-2a), including a shorthanded goal, and a plus-seven rating. He previously played three seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with the Kitchener Rangers and Kingston Frontenacs.

Samson, 22, was selected by the Flyers in the sixth round (174th overall) in the 2021 NHL Draft and has played parts of three seasons for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Through 142 games played with the Phantoms he registered 15 goals, 25 assists, and 40 points.

Lehigh Valley continues its three-game road swing next weekend with Friday and Saturday battles at the Syracuse Crunch and Rochester Americans.

The Phantoms are back at home on Wednesday, December 17 against the Springfield Thunderbirds to open a season-long six-game homestand that includes the annual Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Big Woody's, on December 20 when the Phantoms host the Hartford Wolf Pack.







American Hockey League Stories from December 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.