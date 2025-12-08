Bjorklund Recalled by Capitals, Stevenson Returns to Bears

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, have recalled goaltender Garin Bjorklund. Additionally, the Capitals have loaned goaltender Clay Stevenson to Hershey. The announcements were made by Washington senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick.

Stevenson, 26, has gone 7-4-0 in 11 games with Hershey this season, recording a 2.54 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage. From Oct. 31-Nov. 29, Stevenson won six straight starts, surrendering two goals or less in each outing, and posting a 1.48 goals-against average and a .951 save percentage in the streak.

He has recorded a record of 52-22-6 in 83 career AHL games with a 2.45 goals-against average, a .908 save percentage, and nine shutouts. He was part of Hershey's 2024 Calder Cup Championship team.

Stevenson made his NHL debut for the Capitals on April 17, 2025 at Pittsburgh, stopping 33 shots in a 5-2 loss.

Bjorklund, 23, has a record of 4-4-1 with a 3.01 goals-against average, a .895 save percentage, and one shutout in nine games played with Hershey this season. He went 2-0-0 with a 1.49 goals-against average and a .942 save percentage for the Bears in 2024-25. He made his American Hockey League debut with Hershey on March 26, making 26 saves in a 4-1 win at Bridgeport.

The Grande Prairie, Alberta native posted a 21-4-3 record with a 2.02 goals-against average, a .927 save percentage, and one shutout in 29 games with the South Carolina Stingrays (ECHL) last season. The goaltender ranked second in the ECHL in goals-against average and third in save percentage, helping the Stingrays capture the Brabham Cup championship as the ECHL team with the best record in the regular season.

The Capitals selected Bjorklund in the sixth round (179th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.

