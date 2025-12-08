Chicago's Bradly Nadeau Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Chicago Wolves forward Bradly Nadeau has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending December 7, 2025.

Nadeau tallied three goals and two assists for five points along with a plus-5 rating in three appearances last week.

Following a 5-0 loss to Manitoba on Wednesday night, Nadeau spurred the Wolves to a sweep of a two-game weekend set with rival Milwaukee. On Friday, he opened the scoring 1:11 into the opening period and added the game-winning goal midway through the third as Chicago defeated the Admirals, 6-4. And on Saturday, Nadeau notched a goal and two assists for his second three-point game in a span of eight days, lifting the Wolves to a 5-2 victory.

A first-round choice (30th overall) by Carolina in the 2023 NHL Draft, Nadeau has recorded eight goals and nine assists for 17 points in 15 games for the Wolves this season. He has also skated in six games with the Hurricanes, scoring his first career NHL goal on Oct. 30 against the New York Islanders. The native of St-François-de-Madawaska, N.B., finished second in the AHL in rookie scoring with 58 points for Chicago in 2024-25, and he earned selections to the AHL All-Rookie Team and the AHL Top Prospects Team after becoming one of just five players in AHL history to register a 30-goal season before the age of 20.







