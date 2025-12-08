T-Birds Collect Record 8,048 Stuffed Animals from Teddy Bear Toss

SPRINGFIELD, Mass - The Springfield Thunderbirds once again delivered a moment to remember on Saturday night, establishing a new franchise record by collecting 8,048 stuffed animals during the 10th Annual Teddy Bear Toss presented by Teddy Bear Pools & Spas inside the MassMutual Center. All donated bears will be distributed to underprivileged youth throughout Springfield and Western Massachusetts ahead of the holiday season.

The avalanche of teddy bears was set in motion by Jakub Stancl's first goal of the night, part of a three-goal performance that ignited the sellout crowd of 6,793 fans inside the Thunderdome and sent thousands of stuffed animals flying onto the ice in one of the most anticipated traditions of the season.

The celebration will continue off the ice this week as Thunderbirds players, mascot Boomer, and team staff take part in the second phase of the Teddy Bear Toss. Over the course of multiple visits, the organization will deliver bears directly to more than 15 local youth-focused nonprofits, including CHD, the Boys & Girls Club of Springfield, Martin Luther King Jr. Family Services, the Boys & Girls Club Family Center, the Springfield YMCA, Square One, the Chicopee Boys & Girls Club, and the Ronald McDonald House of Springfield, ensuring smiles reach children and families across the region ahead of the holidays.

"Seeing how the Teddy Bear Toss has grown over the past ten years has been incredibly meaningful for our organization," said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. "What started as a simple idea in our inaugural season has become one of the most impactful traditions in our community. This time of year always brings out the generosity of our fans, and few things mean more than knowing these bears will create smiles and memories for thousands of children throughout Western Massachusetts. It's the perfect example of what this decade of Thunderbirds hockey is all about."

First introduced during the Thunderbirds' inaugural season in 2016, the Teddy Bear Toss has now provided more than 40,000 stuffed animals to local charities, remaining one of the organization's signature community initiatives and one of the most beloved holiday traditions in the Greater Springfield area.

"As a fan, sponsor, and owner of a hockey team over the years, I've experienced a lot of special moments, but this one truly stands out," said Ted Hebert, Thunderbirds Minority Owner and Founder of Teddy Bear Pools & Spas. "From the energy in the building to the perfect timing of the goal that set it all off, everything about the night reflected what the Teddy Bear Toss has become over the last decade. Watching thousands of bears hit the ice - and knowing where they're going afterward - is incredibly powerful. We're proud to be part of a tradition that continues to make such a lasting difference in this community."

Charitable organizations interested in receiving teddy bears may contact the Thunderbirds by calling (413) 739-4625.

