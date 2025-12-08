Sens Snap Skid to Start December to Remain Fourth in the North

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators were able to end the week on a positive note, snapping their first losing skid of the season. Belleville beat the Laval Rocket at home on Sunday afternoon, after a Saturday night loss to Laval, and a mid-week failed comeback against the Toronto Marlies. The Sunday win, coupled with some other mixed results around the American Hockey League's North Division, sees Belleville hop back into fourth place and keeps them two points ahead of Toronto, with a three-point gap to third-place Syracuse, four points to second-place Rochester, and eight points to Laval at the top.

Here's a recap of last week's action, as the Sens get set for three more matchups at home this week.

Wednesday, December 3, 2025: Belleville Senators - 3 vs Toronto Marlies - 4

The Belleville Senators showed some fight in a Wednesday night comeback attempt against the Toronto Marlies, but couldn't make up the deficit in the third period, losing 4-3. Olle Lycksell, Garrett Pilon and Arthur Kaliyev scored for the Senators, while Mads Sogaard took the loss in net, making 27 saves on 31 shots.

Friday, December 5, 2025: Belleville Senators - 2 vs Laval Rocket - 5

The slow start to December continued for the Belleville Sens on Friday, as the offence couldn't quite get going in a 5-2 loss to the Laval Rocket, to begin a weekend back-to-back with their divisional rivals. Phil Daoust continued his strong season, scoring for Belleville, while Arthur Kaliyev also tallied for the 15th time this season. Mads Sogaard made another 31 saves on 34 shots in the defeat.Ã¯Â»Â¿

Saturday, December 6, 2025: Belleville Senators - 4 vs Laval Rocket - 3Ã¯Â»Â¿

A late power play goal, deflected in by captain Garrett Pilon, helped the Belleville Senators to knock off the Laval Rocket 4-3 on Saturday night, snapping the Sens' five-game losing skid. Defenders Scott Harrington and Jorian Donovan started off the Belleville scoring, while Phil Daoust also tallied again, before Pilon won the game in the final three minutes of the third period. Jackson Parsons also ended his personal three-game slide, stopping 26 of 29 shots to earn his fourth win of the season.

Recent Transactions

Nov.28/25: #34 Stephen Halliday (C) - ADD - Returned on loan from Ottawa (NHL)

Nov.29/25: #12 Danny Katic (LW) - DELETE - Returned on loan to Allen (ECHL)

Nov.29/25: #48 Dennis Gilbert (D) - DELETE - Recalled from loan by Ottawa (NHL)

Dec.2/25: #42 Hayden Hodgson (RW) - ADD - Returned on loan from Ottawa (NHL)

Dec.4/25: #34 Stephen Halliday (C) - DELETE - Recalled from loan by Ottawa (NHL)

Dec.6/25: #42 Hayden Hodgson (RW) - DELETE - Recalled from loan by Ottawa (NHL)

Dec.7/25: #42 Hayden Hodgson (RW) - ADD - Returned on loan from Ottawa (NHL)

Statistical Leaders

Points: 24 (T-3rd in AHL)

#43 Arthur Kaliyev (F) - 15 G + 9 A

Goals: 15 (2nd in AHL)

#43 Arthur Kaliyev (F)

Assists: 18 (T-3rd in AHL)

#34 Stephen Halliday (C)

Power Play Goals: 9 (1st in AHL)

#43 Arthur Kaliyev (F)

Plus/Minus: +3

#44 Djibril Toure

Penalty Minutes: 33

#27 Keean Washkurak (C)

Goals Against Average: 3.10

#30 Hunter Shepard (G)

Save Percentage: .911

#30 Hunter Shepard (G)

Wins: 4

#30 Hunter Shepard (G)

#31 Jackson Parsons (G)

Shutouts: 1

#31 Jackson Parsons (G)

This Week

The Sens continue their home-heavy month of December with three more matchups at CAA Arena this week. On Wednesday, the Rochester Americans (AHL affiliate of the Buffalo Sabres) visit for a Winning Wednesday. Then, the Cleveland Monsters (AHL affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets) stop in town for the first time this season on Saturday for the annual Holiday Celebration Game and Teddy Bear Toss. The week ends with Belly's Kids Holiday Party on Sunday afternoon at 3:00 p.m., against the Bridgeport Islanders (AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders). You can follow all the action by listening on the Belleville Sens Entertainment Network, or watching along on AHL TV on FloHockey.

Ticket Info

Single-game tickets for all home games in the 2025-26 season are now on sale via Ticketmaster or at the Belleville Sens Box Office located inside the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre. Details on season seat memberships, flex packs, premium seating, the Business Edge program, and more can be found by visiting the Belleville Sens Website.

