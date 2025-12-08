Ontario Reign Weekly - Week 10

Published on December 8, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Saturday, Dec. 9 vs. Texas | 7:00 p.m. (PST)

Friday, Dec. 12 at Colorado | 6:05 p.m. (PST)

Saturday, Dec. 13 at Colorado | 6:05 p.m. (PST)

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Saturday, Dec. 6

ONT (6) vs. CGY (1)

Kirill Kirsanov finished the night with a pair of goals scoring his first AHL goal in the first period while Samuel Bolduc finished with three assists. Nikita Alexandrov scored in his Reign debut on a night where 11 different skaters tallied a point, five scored a goal, and five had multi-point games.

Sunday, Dec. 7

ONT (2) vs. CGY (1) OT

Joe Hicketts scored the overtime winner from Cole Guttman and Angus Booth at the three-minute mark of the extra session as Ontario is now 4-1 in overtime contests this season and 7-2-1 in one-score game. Andre Lee tied the game in the second period with his eighth goal of the season 3:48 after the Wranglers took the lead.

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

1. Colorado Eagles (22GP, 16-5-0-1, 33pts, .750%)

2. San Jose Barracuda (22GP, 13-7-1-1, 28pts, .636%)

3. Ontario Reign (21GP, 13-7-1-0, 27pts, .643%)

4. Coachella Valley Firebirds (21GP, 12-6-3-0, 27pts, .643%)

5. Calgary Wranglers (24GP, 11-9-3-1, 26pts, .542%)

6. Bakersfield Condors (21GP, 10-7-4-0, 24pts, .571%)

7. San Diego Gulls (20GP, 8-6-6-0, 22pts, .550%)

8. Henderson Silver Knights (20GP, 10-9-1-0, 21pts, .525%)

9. Tucson Roadrunners (22GP, 9-10-3-0, 21pts, .477%)

10. Abbotsford Canucks (24GP, 5-15-1-3, 14pts, .292%)

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

December 6: Kenta Isogai recalled from loan assignment from Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

December 1: Akil Thomas traded from LA Kings to St. Louis Blues in exchange for Nikita

Alexandrov who was then loaned to Ontario.

UPCOMING MILESTONES

#7 Kyle Burroughs is four assists shy of 100 pro assists and eight points shy of 100 career AHL points.

#21 Glenn Gawdin is two assists shy of 200 professional assists and three assists shy of 200 career AHL assists.

#26 Andre Lee is seven games shy of 200 pro games.

RECENT MILESTONES

#19 Kirill Kirsanov scored his first AHL goal on 12/6.

#58 Samuel Bolduc tallied his 100th career AHL point on 12/6.

AMONG LEAGUE LEADERS

#8 Martin Chromiak is tied for fifth with four power-play goals.

#17 Kenny Connors leads all rookies at +16 which is second among all skaters.

#26 Andre Lee is tied for fourth with five power-play goals.

#34 Taylor Ward is tied for sixth with 10 goals.

#58 Samuel Bolduc is tied for second among defensemen with two power-play goals.

#78 Jared Wright is tied for second among rookies at +13 which is tied fifth among all skaters.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

#1 Erik Portillo (5-1-1, 2.26, .915) was injured on 11/12 and has missed seven straight games.

#7 Kyle Burroughs (12GP, 1-5-6, +7, 4PIMS) has played in 12 games since making his debut on Nov. 4. He tallied an assist on Saturday and has five assists in his last six games with a +5 rating.

#8 Martin Chromiak (21GP, 7-9-16, +2, 6PIMS) recorded a goal and an assist on Saturday for his third multi-point game of the year. He has eight points (2-6-8) in his last eight games having tallied a point in six of eight games.

#10 Otto Salin (13GP, 1-0-1, -1, 14PIMS) played on both Saturday and Sunday and has appeared in five of the last six games after being a healthy scratch in the previous three games.

#13 Koehn Ziemmer (13GP, 1-5-5, +2, 9PIMS) tallied an assist on Saturday and has played 10 of the last 11 games.

#17 Kenny Connors (21GP, 4-9-13, +16, 13PIMS) had an assist on Saturday and Sunday. He was pointless in his previous three games after a four-game point streak (2-4-6) prior.

#19 Kiril Kirsanov (21GP, 2-2-2, +5, 2PIMS) scored two goals on Saturday is one of two Reign defensemen to have played in every game this season.

#21 Glenn Gawdin (21GP, 3-10-13, -2, 35PIMS) has four assists in his last seven games.

#22 Kaleb Lawrence (2GP, 0-1-1, +2, 0PIMS) has missed 19 straight games with an injury.

#24 Angus Booth (11GP, 1-2-3, +4, 8PIMS) tallied an assist on Sunday and has played in nine straight games after appearing in two of the first 12 games due to injury.

#26 Andre Lee (21GP, 8-9-17, +2, 8PIMS) had a goal an assist on Friday for his team leading fourth multi-point game of the season and scored on Sunday. He has 10 points (5-5-10) in his last 10 points having tallied a point in seven of 10 games.

#27 Joe Hicketts (21GP, 3-8-11, -3, 23PIMS) scored his third career overtime goal on Sunday, his first with the Reign, and is one of two defensemen to appear in every game this season.

#29 Pheonix Copley (11GP, 5-6-0, 3.25, .883) made 19 saves on 20 shots in the win on Saturday and has won three of his last four games making 90 saves on 99 shots. He has started five of the last seven games.

#34 Taylor Ward (21GP, 10-4-14, -1, 17PIMS) tallied an assist on Saturday and has four points (3-1-4) in his last six games.

#37 Jacob Doty (8GP, 0-1-1, +1, 16PIMS) has missed 11 straight games with an injury.

#45 Jack Millar (13GP, 0-2-2, +2, 7PIMS) has missed eight straight games with an injury.

#47 Jack Hughes (17GP, 1-4-5, 0, 12PIMS) has played in 11 of the last 12 games.

#49 Isaiah Saville (3GP, 3-0-2, 1.35, .912) made 15 saves on 16 shots in his second start of the season on Sunday, his first since Nov. 22.

#55 Jakub Dvořák (13GP, 2-1-3, +6, 6PIMS) was a healthy scratch on Saturday and Sunday and has played one of the last six games.

#58 Samuel Bolduc (20GP, 4-6-10, -2, 12PIMS) tallied three assists on Saturday for his third multi-point game of the season and has four assists in his last four games.

#71 Francesco Pinelli (19GP, 3-7-10, +2, 10PIMS) scored a goal and added an assist on Saturday for his second multi-point game of the season. He has appeared in four straight games after being sidelined in the previous two with an injury.

#78 Jared Wright (21GP, 5-2-7, +13, 7PIMS) tallied an assist on Sunday and has yet to finish a game this season with a minus rating.

#81 Cole Guttman (21GP, 5-8-13, +1, 14PIMS) has a five-game point streak (3-3-6) after tallying an assist on Saturday and Sunday. He has 10 points (4-6-10) in his last 10 games after notching three points (1G, 2A) in his first 11 games.

#86 Aatu Jämsen (21GP, 4-4-8, -6, 6PIMS) is pointless in his last six games after tallying four points (1G, 3A) in his previous five games.

#91 Logan Brown (2GP, 0-0-0, -1, 2PIMS) did not play on Saturday or Sunday.

TEAM NOTES

RECORD: (13-7-1-0)

HOME: (8-2-1-0)

AWAY: (5-5-0-0)

GOALS FOR: 9th (70, 3.33)

GOALS AGAINST: 8th (57, 2.71)

SHOTS FOR: 29th (25.43)

SHOTS AGAINST: 5th (26.95)

POWER-PLAY: 19th (16/87, 18.4%)

PENALTY KILL: 23rd (49/62, 7%)

ACTIVE STATISTICAL LEADERS

Goals: Taylor Ward (10)

Assists: Nikita Alexandrov (11)

Points: Andre Lee (17)

Plus/Minus: Kenny Connors (+16)

PIMS: Glenn Gawdin (35)

PPGS: Andre Lee (5)

Shots: Taylor Ward (47)

Wins: Erik Portillo, Pheonix Copley (5)

GAA: Isaiah Saville (1.35)

SV%: Erik Portillo (.915)







American Hockey League Stories from December 8, 2025

