Ads Ink Element to PTO

Published on December 8, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that they have signed forward Shawn Element to a professional try-out contract (PTO).

Element joins the Admirals from the Maine Mariners of the ECHL where he has a goal and four assists and 37 penalty minutes in eight games this season. The Victoriaville, PQ native has played in 213 career American Hockey League games, posting 29 goals and 26 assists for 55 points and 263 penalty minutes with the Providence Bruins, Ontario Reign, and Syracuse Crunch.

Element will look to make his Admirals debut when they travel to Grand Rapids Wednesday to play the league-leading Griffins.







