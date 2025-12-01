Ads Can't Complete Comeback against Rockford

Published on November 30, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - Andrew Gibson scored his first pro goal and Ryan Ufko tallied late in the third, but the Ads couldn't get the equalizer and dropped a 3-2 decision to Rockford on Sunday afternoon at historic Panther Arena.

Things got off to a good start for Milwaukee as Gibson scored just 3:11 into the game to give them a 1-0 advantage. Jake Lucchini won a puck battle behind the net, circled to his left and found a crashing Gibson, whose one-timer from the top of the right circle beat Rockford goalie Drew Commesso over the right shoulder.

The score would stay way until later in the second when Rockford's Joey Anderson knotted the game at one with his fourth goal of the year at the 16:03 mark.

At the end of second period the Ads were whistled for a double-minor for high-stick, giving the IceHogs a four-minute power-play to begin the final frame and they took advantage as Nick Lardis scored his first goal of the game just over three minutes into the third to give them a 2-1 advantage.

Lardis gave the Hogs a two-goal lead with a breakaway tally at 16:41 of the third period to make it 3-1.

The Ads got one of those goals back when Ukfo scored his fifth of the season at 18:21 after Daniel Carr sent pass through the crease over to Ufko on the doorstep and he roofed it to make the score 3-2.

The Ads pulled Magnus Chrona, who finished the night with 34 saves, in favor of an extra attacker for the final 100 seconds but they couldn't find the equalizer and fell in regulation for just the fourth time in regulation this season.

The Admirals get back at it when they host the Iowa Wild on Wednesday night at 7 pm at historic Panther Arena.







American Hockey League Stories from November 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.