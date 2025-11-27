Ads Set Season High with Seven Goals in Win over Iowa

Milwaukee, WI - One game after being held to just one goal, the Admirals offense exploded for a season high seven tallies as they cruised to a 7-2 win over the Iowa Wild in their first meeting of the season on Wednesday night at historic Panther Arena.

Cole O'Hara tallied a pair of goals and dished out an assist for a three-point night, and Tanner Molendyk scored his first professional goal in the contest. Oasiz Wiesblatt, David Edstrom, and Reid Schaefer all finished the game with a goal and an assist, and Jake Lucchini dished out a pair of assists to nab a two-point night as well.

Matt Murray stopped 34 of the 36 shots he faced to earn his seventh win of the season in a game that saw a combined 94 penalty minutes.

It didn't take long for Molendyk to open the scoring as his tally came just 62 seconds after the opening puck drop. After Wiesblatt gained the Iowa zone he fired the puck to the slot where Daniel Carr tipped the puck backwards to a trailing Molendyk and he beat Iowa goalie Cal Peterson over the shoulder for a 1-0 lead.

Iowa responded 2:02 later as Michael Milne scored his first of the season to tie the game at one.

However, Wiesblatt's persistence in front of the Wild net paid off with just 14 seconds to go in the first as he finally shoveled the puck past the pads of Peterson to put the Ads up by a goal heading into the intermission.

Joakim Kemell gave the Ads some insurance with his second of the season at the 5:26 mark of the second. After a Edstrom face-off-win, Kemell grabbed the puck at the top of the left circle and sent a snapshot over Peterson's left shoulder.

Edstrom would push the Milwaukee lead to 4-1 when a Kyle Marino shot deflected off his shoulder and into the net with 53 seconds left in the sandwich frame.

O'Hara scored twice in the third and Shaefer also lit the lamp to give a 7-1 advantage on their way to the victory.

The Admirals will be off on Thanksgiving before beginning a home-and-home set with the IceHogs on Friday night at 7 pm in Rockford. The two teams will head back to Milwaukee for game two on Saturday night at 6 pm at historic Panther Arena.







