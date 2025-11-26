Wranglers Face off against Fin City
Published on November 26, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Calgary Wranglers News Release
The Wranglers roll into Fin City tonight for an 8 p.m. clash with the San Jose Barracuda.
The Matchup
Calgary enters the contest rested and confident after earning back-to-back wins over San Diego (3-2) and Coachella Valley (5-4 OT) on Nov. 22 and 23.
Now halfway through their 10-game road swing, the Wranglers have collected three wins and sit third in the Pacific Division with 22 points, tied with the Barracuda, who currently hold second place.
Martin Frk continues to light up the league, leading all skaters with 21 points (10G, 11A).
He's just two points shy of reaching the 400-point milestone for his professional career and only six assists away from the 200-assist mark.
The Other Side
San Jose enters tonight riding a four-game win streak, most recently edging Abbotsford 4-3 on Nov. 22.
The Barracuda are 8-0-1-1 in their last 10 outings and sit just above Calgary in the standings with 21 points.
Rookie Igor Chernyshov leads San Jose with 15 points (8G, 7A) through 17 games.
The 33rd-overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft has made an immediate impact, highlighted by his first professional hat-trick on Nov. 11, a performance that powered the Barracuda to a dominant 7-0 win over Abbotsford.
