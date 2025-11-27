Lysell, Dipietro Lead P-Bruins Past Marlies

Published on November 26, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Toronto, ON - Forward Fabian Lysell scored twice, including a highlight reel tally, while goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 35 shots to lead the Providence Bruins past the Toronto Marlies 5-1 on Wednesday night at the Coca-Cola Coliseum. Forwards Georgii Merkulov and Patrick Brown each notched a goal and two assists, while defenseman Christian Wolanin posted four assists.

How It Happened

Merkulov poked the puck off a defender in the left corner and fired a pass to Lysell at the right post, where he redirected it into the top shelf to give the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 12:57 remaining in the first period. Brown received a secondary assist.

While on the power play, Dans Locmelis zipped the puck to Brown above the crease, whose initial redirection rebounded back to his stick before flipping it across the goal line to extend the Providence lead to 2-0 with 7:45 to play in the first frame. Wolanin was credited with a secondary assist.

Lysell skated the puck out of his own zone, danced through one defender, then toe-dragged another defenseman, before deking the goaltender to the forehand and tucking the puck around the pads to give the P-Bruins a 3-0 lead with 3:04 left in the second period.

Logan Shaw collected a rebound at the left post and flipped the puck into the back of the net to cut the Providence lead to 3-1 with 13:35 remaining in the third period.

On a 2-on-1, Brown chipped a pass across to Merkulov, who deked to the backhand to tuck the puck around the goaltender and give the P-Bruins a 4-1 lead with 8:08 to play in the third frame. Wolanin was credited with a secondary assist.

Locmelis extended the Providence lead to 5-1 on the power play with 4:08 left in the final frame. Merkulov and Wolanin received the assists.

Stats

Providence scored on its first shot of the game, 7:03 into the opening frame.

Wolanin's four assists were his first in a Providence uniform.

DiPietro stopped 35 of 36 shots faced. The P-Bruins totaled 26 shots.

The power play went 2-for-5 and the penalty kill was 4-for-4.

The P-Bruins improve to 14-3-0-0.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins travel to the Belleville Senators on Saturday, November 29 at CAA Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

