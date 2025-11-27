Milwaukee Hands Iowa 7-2 Defeat

Published on November 26, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. - The Milwaukee Admirals scored five consecutive goals from the first through the third period to hand the Iowa Wild a 7-2 loss at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena on Wednesday night. Michael Milne and Cameron Butler scored for the Wild.

Tanner Molendyk beat Cal Petersen (23 saves) from the slot off a broken rush 1:02 into the game to put Milwaukee ahead 1-0.

Iowa responded 2:02 later when Milne collected a drop pass from Gerry Mayhew and snapped a shot over the blocker of Matthew Murray (35 saves). Caedan Bankier added an assist on Milne's goal.

Oasiz Wiesblatt snuck a jam chance between Petersen and the post with 15 seconds remaining in the opening frame to give the Admirals a 2-1 lead ahead of the first intermission.

Milwaukee outshot Iowa 9-7 in the first period.

Joakim Kemell jumped on a face-off win by David Edstrom and fired a shot past Petersen 5:36 into the second period.

Edstrom scored with 53 seconds remaining in the middle frame when the rebound of Kyle Marino's shot banked off his helmet and into the back of the net.

The Admirals outshot the Wild 23-16 through 40 minutes.

Jake Lucchini found Reid Schaefer alone in front on the power play to widen Milwaukee's lead to 5-1 at 2:52 of the third period.

Cole O'Hara tipped a shot from Jake Lucchini past Petersen at 16:01.

Butler whipped a shot under the crossbar with assists from Bradley Marek and Carson Lambos at 17:23 to give Iowa its second goal of the game.

O'Hara wrapped up the scoring with a second goal with 36 seconds to play.

Iowa outshot Milwaukee 37-30. The Wild finished 0-for-5 on the power play while the Admirals went 1-for-6 with the man advantage.

Iowa travels to Van Andel Arena to play the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday, Nov. 28 at 6 p.m.

