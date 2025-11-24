Iowa Drops 2-1 Decision in Toronto

Published on November 23, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild News Release







TORONTO, Ontario - The Iowa Wild came up a goal short and dropped a 2-1 decision to the Toronto Marlies at Coca-Cola Coliseum on Sunday evening.

William Villeneuve blasted a slap shot over the glove of a screened Cal Petersen (21 saves) 5:19 into the first period to put the Marlies up 1-0.

Iowa outshot Toronto 12-7 in the opening frame.

The Wild tied the contest 6:34 into the second period when David Jiricek snapped a shot through Artur Akhtyamov (36 saves) from the half wall. Matt Kiersted and Nicolas Aubé-Kubel picked up assists on the game-tying goal.

Blake Smith scored the eventual game-winning goal from the left point at 12:15 of the second period.

Iowa outshot Toronto 24-19 through 40 minutes.

The Wild posted 13 shots in the third period and had a scoring opportunity in the closing seconds but could not solve Akhtyamov for a second time.

Iowa outshot Toronto 37-23. The Wild finished scoreless on five power plays while the Marlies went 0-for-3 on the power play.

Iowa travels to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena to take on the Milwaukee Admirals on Wednesday, Nov. 26 at 7 p.m.

