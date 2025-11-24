New York Rangers Recall Dylan Garand and Brett Berard from Hartford Wolf Pack

Published on November 23, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has recalled goaltender Dylan Garand and forward Brett Berard from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Additionally, the club has assigned defenseman Scott Morrow to the Wolf Pack.

Garand, 23, has appeared in eleven games with the Wolf Pack this season, posting a record of 3-6-2 with a .897 save percentage and a 2.96 goals against average. He has also recorded one shutout on the season.

Over the parts of five seasons with the Wolf Pack, Garand is 52-48-19 with a .902 save percentage, 2.93 goals against average, and nine shutouts in 123 games. He was named to the 2025 AHL All-Star Game.

The native of Victoria, BC, was selected in the fourth round, 103rd overall, by the Rangers in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. He has yet to make his NHL debut.

Berard, 23, has recorded nine points (2 g, 7 a) in 17 games this season with the Wolf Pack. During the 2024-25 campaign, Berard skated in 30 games with the Wolf Pack, scoring 23 points (9 g, 14 a). He also appeared in 35 games with the Rangers, recording ten points (6 g, 4 a).

The native of Providence, RI, has scored 80 points (36 g, 44 a) in 121 career games with the Wolf Pack over parts of four seasons.

He was selected in the fifth round, 134th overall, by the Rangers in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

Morrow, 23, has appeared in eleven games with the Wolf Pack this season, recording two points (1 g, 1 a). He notched his first goal with the club on the power play on Nov. 7 at Laval. Morrow has also appeared in three games with the Rangers.

During the 2024-25 season, Morrow recorded 39 points (13 g, 26 a) in 52 games with the AHL's Chicago Wolves. He also appeared in 14 games with the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes, scoring six points (1 g, 5 a).

The native of Darien, CT, was selected by the Hurricanes in the second round, 40th overall, of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

