Wolf Pack to Host Military Appreciation Night November 21

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack will host their annual 'Military Appreciation Night' game this Friday, Nov. 21, at 7:00 p.m. against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at PeoplesBank Arena.

The Wolf Pack will be recognizing the heroes among us and the sacrifices that they have made over their service tenure on this night. Military personnel can receive discounts at 'The Hartford Box Office' when showing a valid military ID.

The Wolf Pack and 'Boxes to Boots' are excited to team up again this season to help give back to those serving our country. Fans are asked to bring any of the following items to the game on Friday night:

KCups, oatmeal packets, fruit snacks, individual chip bags, popcorn, theater sized candy, granola bars, beef jerky, honey sticks, tea, cereal bars, trail mix, protein bars, new Gatorade bottles, mac & cheese cups / boxes, tunas fish cans, sunflower seeds, and nuts & trail mix.

Items will be collected at the main entrance by section 101 and at the entrance at Church and Ann Uccello Street.

'Boxes to Boots' demonstrates their love, support and appreciation for our military men and women by connecting these heroes with care packages.

Their community proudly volunteers their efforts for the common goal of bringing smiles to our soldiers who cannot be home with their families for the holidays.

They know that to some of our soldiers, receiving a care package is the only connection to home they have. Our soldiers are our heroes. These care packages are a sign of our appreciation and support.

Earlier this month, players wrote letters following a practice that will be part of these care packages sent to service men and women.

