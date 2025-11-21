Bojangles Game Preview: November 21 & 22 at Grand Rapids
Published on November 20, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
Before the Checkers take the ice this season, we're breaking down everything fans need to know with the Bojangles Game Preview!
After a brief break back in the Queen City, the Checkers are setting out on the road once again - this time visiting the red-hot Griffins.
THE MATCHUP
Record/Standings
CLT - 8-4-1-0 (5th Atlantic)
GR - 11-0-0-1 (1st Central)
Power Play / Penalty Kill
CLT - 15.9% / 82.3%
GR - 25.6% / 87.8%
Offense / Defense
CLT - 3.08 GF/Game / 2.85 GA/Game
GR - 4.17 GF/Game / 2.08 GA/Game
Head-To-Head
0-0-0-0
THE STORYLINES
BEEN A WHILE
Friday will mark the first meeting between the Checkers and Griffins since 2016-17. That campaign was the last in which the two squads were division rivals, as the Checkers moved to the Eastern Conference the following season.
Charlotte and Grand Rapids' most recent matchup came on April 14, 2017, and saw Andrew Poturalski and Haydn Fleury light the lamp for the Checkers while Tom McCollum was between the pipes.
HEAVYWEIGHT BATTLE
The Checkers are heading into this weekend on their hottest run of the season. They have won four straight contests - sweeping Syracuse on home ice, then sweeping Iowa on the road - while outscoring their opponents 13-6.
They will be tested in Grand Rapids, as the Griffins have yet to lose a game in regulation this season - boasting an 11-0-0-1 record. Led by AHL goals leader (and former Checker) John Leonard and Sebastian Cossa between the pipes (along with the recently-signed former Checker Dustin Tokarski), the Griffins hold the widest positive goal differential in the AHL and have won four of their six home games by at least three goals.
BETWEEN THE PIPES
After releasing Kevin Mandolese from his PTO on Thursday, the Checkers are rolling with a tandem of Cooper Black and Kirill Gerasimyuk between the pipes.
Black - who started all of Charlotte's first eight games this season - has earned the win in each of his last three appearances, while Gerasimyuk earned his first AHL win by turning in a 17-save shutout in the team's last outing against Iowa.
THE PLAYERS TO WATCH
Charlotte
Wilmer Skoog - 3 goals in last 2 games
Mike Benning - 2 points in last 2 games
Brian Pinho - 3 points in last 4 games
Grand Rapids
Shelden Dries - 6 points in last 5 games
John Leonard - 5 points in last 2 games
Austin Watson - 5 points in last 3 games
THE INFO
Both games this weekend in Grand Rapids are available via AHLTV on FloHockey! Click here to watch.
Fans can also listen to the radio broadcast on the Checkers App or online.
American Hockey League Stories from November 20, 2025
- Barons Fall Short in 5-2 Loss to Bears - Cleveland Monsters
- Wolves Tipped by Moose 2-1 - Chicago Wolves
- Bojangles Game Preview: November 21 & 22 at Grand Rapids - Charlotte Checkers
- Wranglers Defeat Silver Knights 6-4 - Calgary Wranglers
- Wranglers Look to Sweep Series in Henderson - Calgary Wranglers
- Wranglers Split Series against Henderson - Calgary Wranglers
- Battle of Alberta in Bakersfield - Calgary Wranglers
- Wranglers Fall 5-2 in Bakersfield - Calgary Wranglers
- Pregame Acrisure Arena Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony Added to Season of Giving Celebration - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- San Jose Barracuda to Raise Roy Sommer Banner on January 10 at Tech CU Arena - San Jose Barracuda
- San Diego Gulls Assign Konnor Smith to Tulsa - San Diego Gulls
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forwards Niko Huuhtanen, Milo Roelens, Cooper Flinton from Syracuse Crunch to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- The Hart Beat - Volume 1, Issue 6 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Gracyn Sawchyn Making Strides Early on in Rookie Year - Charlotte Checkers
- Teddy Bear Toss Upcoming for Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolf Pack to Host Military Appreciation Night November 21 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Series Preview- Tucson Roadrunners at Colorado Eagles - Tucson Roadrunners
- Hebig Nets Two as Roadrunners Drop Series Opener in Colorado - Tucson Roadrunners
- Stauber's 32-Save Shutout Leads Tucson Past Colorado - Tucson Roadrunners
- Providence Bruins Sign Christian Wolanin and Shawn Element to PTO, Recall Jacob Perreault from Mariners - Providence Bruins
- Annual Novant Health Teddy Bear Toss Set for November 29 - Charlotte Checkers
- Game Preview: Bears at Monsters, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Musty Powers Barracuda Past Gulls in OT - San Jose Barracuda
- Gulls Force OT, Earn Point - San Diego Gulls
- Griffins Remain Last Unbeaten Team in Pro Hockey, Down Rockford 5-1 - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wednesday Win Makes It 10 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.