Annual Novant Health Teddy Bear Toss Set for November 29

CHARLOTTE, NC- The Checkers' annual Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Novant Health, is set to take place on Saturday, Nov. 29 during the 4 p.m. game against the Toronto Marlies.

This marks the 21st season that the Checkers have held a Teddy Bear Toss, in which fans are encouraged to bring new stuffed animals without breakable components to throw onto the ice following the team's first goal.

The Checkers and Novant Health will then donate the stuffed animals to several local nonprofit organizations including Baby Bundles, Alexander Youth Network, Alliance Center For Education, Bright Blessings, Hugaroo, Inc. and The Salvation Army.

