Weekly Report: November 17

Published on November 17, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Checkers headed out for the midwest last week and kept their momentum rolling, taking down the Iowa Wild in back-to-back contests to run their winning streak to a season-best four games.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Team Statistics

Overall record

8-4-1-0

Home record

4-1-1-0

Road record

4-3-0-0

Last week's record

2-0-0-0

Last 10 games

6-3-1-0

Division Standings

5th

Conference Standings

8th

League Standings

12th

Checkers 4, Wild 3

The Checkers kicked off the trip with a back-and-forth battle against Iowa that featured plenty of special teams play. After the Wild opened the scoring early, the Checkers punched back with a pair of tallies before the first buzzer - including a shorthanded strike from Brett Chorske. Former Checker Gerry Mayhew pulled things even in the middle frame, but Wilmer Skoog notched the next two goals for Charlotte to give the visitors some breathing room midway through the third. The Wild would pull within one late - converting their second power-play goal on a staggering nine opportunities - but the Cooper Black-backstopped Checkers would hold on to claim the victory.

Checkers 2, Wild 0

The following night's rematch would feature significantly less fireworks. Making just his second AHL start, Kirill Gerasimyuk was perfect between the pipes on all 17 shots he faced. Jack Devine provided the only offense Charlotte needed by knocking home a rebound midway through the second, then Skoog kept his hot hand going with a goal in the third to extend the visitors' lead. That would be more than enough as Gerasimyuk collected his first AHL shutout and the Checkers moved their winning streak to four games.

QUICK HITS

GOING STREAKING

The Checkers have won each of their last four games, sweeping the Crunch on home ice and then sweeping the Wild in Iowa. That marks the longest such streak by the team this season and it is tied for the longest active winning streak in the AHL. Over that run the Checkers have outscored their opponents 13-6.

GOALIE CORPS

After turning to Cooper Black for the first eight starts this season, the Checkers have spread things out between the pipes as of late. All three of Charlotte's netminders - Black, Kevin Mandolese and Kirill Gerasimyuk - have recorded starts over that stretch and none of them have played in back-to-back games.

That recent five-game run has also seen each goalie turning in some of their best work. Black won both of his starts with a .907 save percentage, Mandolese stopped 28 of 30 in his Charlotte debut and Gerasimyuk posted a .922 save percentage over two starts, including earning a shutout in his first AHL win on Saturday.

THE ROOKIE DELIVERS

Jack Devine has racked up five points over his last three games - including scoring the game-winning-goal Saturday in Iowa - and now leads the team with 12 points through the first 13 games. That strong start has propelled Devine into a tie for fifth among AHL rookies in goals (6) and a tie for sixth in points.

Transactions

Incoming

Nov. 9 - Kirill Gerasimyuk - Recalled from Savannah (ECHL)

Outgoing

Nov. 4 - Cole Krygier - Assigned to Savannah (ECHL)

RANKINGS

Jack Devine leads all AHL rookies in game-winning goals (3)

Brett Chorske is tied for second among AHL rookies in shorthanded goals (1)

Jack Devine is tied for third in the AHL in game-winning goals (3)

Cooper Black is tied for fourth in the AHL in wins (6)

Kirill Gerasimyuk is tied for fifth in the AHL in shutouts (1)

Brett Chorske is tied for fifth in the AHL in shorthanded goals (1)

Sandis Vilmanis is tied for fifth in the AHL in shorthanded goals (1)

Jack Devine is tied for fifth among AHL rookies in goals (6)

Cooper Black ranks sixth in the AHL in minutes (567:37)

Jack Devine is tied for sixth among AHL rookies in points (12)

Brett Chorske is tied for eighth among AHL rookies in game-winning goals (1)

Wilmer Skoog is tied for eighth in the AHL in game-winning goals (2)

Jack Devine is tied for ninth among AHL rookies in assists (6)

Gracyn Sawchyn is tied for ninth among AHL rookies in assists (6)

Jack Devine ranks 10th among AHL rookies in shots on goal (31)

By the Numbers

CATEGORY RECORD AHL RANK

Power play 15.9% 23rd

Penalty kill 82.3% t-14th

Goals per game 3.08 t-17th

Shots per game 28.85 15th

Goals allowed per game 2.85 14th

Shots allowed per game 25.85 5th

Penalty minutes per game 13.85 t-16th

LEADERS

CATEGORY LEADER(S)

Points Jack Devine (12), Wilmer Skoog (11), Ben Steeves (8)

Goals Jack Devine, Wilmer Skoog (6), Ben Steeves (5)

Assists Gracyn Sawchyn, Jack Devine (6), Mike Benning, Wilmer Skoog (5)

Power play goals Ben Steeves (2), Five tied (1)

Shorthanded goals Brett Chorske, Sandis Vilmanis (1)

Game-winning goals Jack Devine (3), Wilmer Skoog (2), Three tied (1)

Shots on goal Nolan Foote (35), Jack Devine (31), Trevor Carrick (30)

Penalty minutes MacKenzie Entwistle, Mike Benning, Ben Steeves (16)

Plus/minus Sandis Vilmanis (+6), Tobias Bjornfot, Mikulas Hovorka, Jack Devine (+5)

Wins Cooper Black (6)

Goals-against average Cooper Black (2.96)

Save percentage Cooper Black (.886)







American Hockey League Stories from November 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.