Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Boris Katchouk to Syracuse Crunch

Published on November 17, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Boris Katchouk to the Syracuse Crunch, Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Katchouk, 27, has appeared in 12 games with Syracuse this season, registering four goals and nine points with one game-winning tally. The 6-foot-2, 212-pound forward has played in 252 career AHL games between the Crunch, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Rockford IceHogs, recording 64 goals and 153 points with a plus-27 rating and 10 power-play goals.

A native of Vancouver, British Columbia, Katchouk has skated in 179 career NHL games between the Lightning, Ottawa Senators and Chicago Blackhawks, logging 15 goals and 36 points with three game-winners. Katchouk was originally drafted by Tampa Bay in the second round, 44th overall, of the 2016 NHL Draft and re-signed with the Lightning as a free agent on July 1, 2025.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).







American Hockey League Stories from November 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.