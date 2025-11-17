Annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night Returns Friday against Bridgeport

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans are hosting their annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night, presented by Rochester Regional Health, supporting Cancer Support Community at Gilda's Club, on Friday, Nov. 21 when the Amerks take on the Bridgeport Islanders at The Blue Cross Arena.

The night is part of a league-wide campaign spearheaded by the National Hockey League, National Hockey League Players' Association and the American Hockey League designed to unite the hockey community in support of people affected by cancer. Celebrating its 27th season of inspiring hope in 2025-26, the powerful initiative, which every year includes a variation of lavender-colored jerseys, dasherboards, stick tape, helmet decals and "I Fight For" cards, has successfully generated more than $44 million since its inception in 1998 and has continued to remain at the forefront of raising awareness and supporting those affected by cancer, touching the lives of millions along the way.

"Hockey Fights Cancer Night is a powerful reminder that no one faces cancer alone. The support shown by the Amerks and this community fuels hope for our patients and their families," said Jeffrey Haynes, MD, Radiation Oncologist at Rochester Regional Health. "This event celebrates the strength of survivors, honors those we've lost, and reinforces our commitment to supporting every individual touched by cancer."

"The value of community partnerships, such as those we have with Rochester Regional Health and the Rochester Americans, turns compassion into action by raising more awareness of the support services and resources available to anyone impacted by cancer," stated Cancer Support Community at Gilda's Club Rochester Chief Executive Officer, James Love "Every connection and effort demonstrates that together, we are a community that is stronger than cancer."

"We are extremely grateful for our partnership with Rochester Regional Health and Cancer Support Community at Gilda's Club for the opportunity to not only join forces in the fight against this dreadful disease, but more importantly, continue to show our support for the people and their families whose lives have been impacted by cancer," said Amerks Vice President of Business Operations, Chad Buck. "We're incredibly proud to stand alongside two of the region's leading organizations in support of their life-changing mission and remain united with the rest of the hockey community in the global stand against cancer."

The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive LEC foam batons, courtesy of Rochester Regional Health. A special fundraising ticket offer is also available for the November 21 game, with $3 from every ticket purchased donated to Cancer Support Community at Gilda's Club. Fans can receive up to 25% off standard ticket pricing exclusively online at www.amerks.com/HFC.

This year, in place of the Amerks, who are one of 24 AHL teams supporting the initiative this season, wearing special lavender-colored jerseys for the game, the team will instead donate all the proceeds from their upcoming 1980's jersey auction on Jan. 30 to Cancer Support Community at Gilda's Club. The decade-specific jerseys, which are part of the team's season-long throwback series commemorating the team's historic 70th -anniversary season, will be auctioned off on DASH the week of the game.

