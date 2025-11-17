Chicago Wolves Donate $50,000 to Common Pantry

Published on November 17, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Chicago Wolves News Release







CHICAGO - In a continued effort to support those experiencing hunger and food insecurities, the Chicago Wolves on Monday donated $50,000 to Common Pantry, the oldest continually operating non-profit food pantry in Chicago.

On behalf of Wolves owner Don Levin, Wolves Vice Chairman/Governor Wendell Young along with Wolves President of Operations Courtney Mahoney presented a $50,000 check to Common Pantry Executive Director Margaret O'Conor.

In addition, the Wolves delivered nearly 700 pounds of food collected during the team's Annual Canned Food Drive to the food pantry located at 3908 N. Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60613.

It marked the second time Levin has donated $50,000 to Common Pantry since the Wolves' partnership with the organization began in 2020.

"We will use these really important funds to purchase more food and to make sure our organization has what we need to keep people healthy," O'Conor said. "And not just fed, but supported in a dignified way.

"With such a small pantry, it's hard to find the resources to cultivate relationships and sometimes for organization or corporations it's a one-and-done deal and they move on. That's not the case for the Chicago Wolves."

To date, the Wolves have donated 3,000 pounds of food to Common Pantry.

"I feel strongly we have a duty to give back and to have an owner who feels the same way and walks the walk and talks the talk is incredible," Mahoney said. "To have the privilege to come down here to give an amazing organization a check for $50,000 and to drop off nearly 700 pounds of food that our awesome fans donated is a pretty good Monday."







American Hockey League Stories from November 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.